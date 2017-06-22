 
The Church of Scientology Hosts Community 4th of July Reception

On Tuesday, July 4th the Church of Scientology Information Center will host a special Open House Reception for the community in honor of Independence Day in Downtown Clearwater from 5-10pm.
 
 
Scientology Information Center will hold an Open House on 4th of July.
Scientology Information Center will hold an Open House on 4th of July.
 
CLEARWATER, Fla. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- On Tuesday, July 4th the Church of Scientology Information Center will host a special Open House Reception for the community in honor of Independence Day in Downtown Clearwater from 5-10pm.

     Independence Day is just around the corner and all across the Tampa Bay families will engage in family traditions such as family picnics, beach trips, barbecues, boat trips or watching the fireworks show at Coachman Park.

     As part of the holiday festivities, the Church of Scientology invites the community to drop by for refreshments at the Center located at 500 Cleveland Street.

     During the open house, special showings of the award-winning Youth for Human Rights PSAs will be done. These PSAs teaching youth and adults about their God-given rights covered in the United Nation's Universal Declaration of Human Rights. These videos highlight each of the 31 articles of the Declaration in a way that speaks to youth and shares vital information in a positively impacting way.

     "The Church of Scientology sponsors Human Rights education all over the world through support of the non-profit organizations United for Human Rights and its sister organization, Youth for Human rights. By informing people of their rights set forth in the Universal Declaration people are empowered with knowledge and are inspired to help defend and stand up for their rights and prevent violations of them for others," said Amber Skjelset, Center Manager. "The Church supports these initiatives based on the writing of L. Ron Hubbard where he says, 'Human Rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream.'"

     There is no cost to attend. Casual attire. Children are welcome.

     To attend this event or to learn more about the Scientology Information Center, please contact Amber at 727-467-6966 or amber@cos.flag.org.

The Church of Scientology:

The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups in 167 nations. Clearwater is the home of the spiritual headquarters for the Church of Scientology.  Its Information Center is open to all and provides answers to questions about Scientology through its audio visual displays, exhibits and publications.

For more information please visit scientology-fso.org.

Photo caption: On the way to the fireworks in Coachman park, the community is invited to the Scientology Information Center's Open House. Special showings of PSAs inspired by the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights will be shown.

Amber Skjelset
Source:Church of Scientology
