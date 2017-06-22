News By Tag
Lennar's Homestead at Gladden Farms Grand Opens This August
"At Homestead at Gladden Farms, we're offering a variety of home sizes and styles so there truly is something for everyone," said Tom Ganeshiemer, Division President for Lennar Tucson. "We'll be offering six plans in total, including our Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home®."
Of the six distinctive floorplans that Lennar will offer at Homestead at Gladden Farms, home sizes range from approximately 1,870 to 3,006 square feet and come in both single and two-story home designs. Available within this collection of floorplans is Lennar's Next Gen® multigenerational home design in The Canyon plan and The Clark plan.
Lennar first created Next Gen® – The Home Within A Home® in 2011 as a direct response to the rise of multigenerational living across the nation. Since the home design's inception, hundreds of multigenerational families have found their perfect fit in a Lennar Next Gen®, which provides an attached private suite with its own separate entrance, living room, bedroom, bathroom and kitchenette. The suite functions as a perfect place for older children, aging parents or in-laws or as an ideal guest suite.
Homestead at Gladden Farms will offer Next Gen® homes in both single and two-story designs. The Clark is a single-story home that provides 2,207 square feet with the option for either five bedrooms, or three-bedrooms as a Next Gen® home. The Canyon spans 3,006 square feet across two stories, provides four bedrooms in total and is the other Next Gen® floorplan offered at Homestead at Gladden Farms.
Part of what makes the new homebuying process with Lennar so great is their signature Everything's Included® program. By including some of today's most popular features and upgrades in all their new homes as the standard, it saves homebuyers money and time. At Homestead at Gladden Farms, homeowners will enjoy items such as ENERGY STAR® appliances including a refrigerator in both the main home and the Next Gen® suites per plan, energy-efficient programmable thermostats, granite countertops, front yard landscaping and more.
For more information on Lennar homes across the greater Tucson area, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
