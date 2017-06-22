 
Industry News





EVVEMI'S #EmpowerMe Makeover Giveaway Honors and Celebrates the Power of Women' Beauty

 
 
Listed Under

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- EVVEMI, Inc. announced today the launch of the "#EmpowerMe" Makeover Giveaway. EVVEMI is offering five free makeovers with top, premier hairstylists from the San Francisco Bay Area. The campaign is a key initiative for the company and draws focus to EVVEMI's commitment to helping women across the globe develop a positive relationship with the way they look, helping them raise their self-esteem and realize their full potential.

EVVEMI is offering five free makeovers with top, premier hairstylists from the San Francisco Bay Area. These artists have styled for New York Fashion Week, the Grammys and runways across the globe. The makeover transformation includes a haircut, single-process color, hairstyle, and a photoshoot worth over $500.  The five winners will receive a day of pampering and experience the power in feeling beautiful.

"EVVEMI is an authentically purpose driven company and we intend to tap into that truth as we strengthen our bond with our consumers and hair artists," says Maria Malavenda, Chief Executive Officer of EVVEMI, Inc. "We believe that empowered women are the transforming force for a positive future and will turn the world into a more beautiful one. We are proud to be working with the hair industry's top talent and are honored that they are supporting this important initiative alongside us."

Consumers can enter by filling out the entry form found at EVVEMI #EmpowerMe (http://www.goo.gl/7gzg4x).

About EVVEMI, Inc.

EVVEMI is revolutionizing the hair industry through its "Salon of the Future" platform. EVVEMI is redefining the salon concept by effectively connecting the right people, hairstylists, products, and education to drive beautiful, empowering transformations, every time. EVVEMI manages a curated network of screened, top performing hairstylists and barbers, and pairs them with consumers utilizing a proprietary algorithmic matching system that targets unique hair needs, desired results and personality for each individual consumer on the platform. This focus provides exactly what both parties need to create successful hair transformations. EVVEMI's platform is designed to bring personalization, integrity, and quality back to the selection and engagement of hair products and services. Learn more at http://www.evvemi.com

Media Contact
Alex Palatianos
(650) 394-686
alex@evvemi.com
Source:
Email:***@evvemi.com
Posted By:***@evvemi.com Email Verified
