PureLink Announces Updated Product Directory
Pro A/V Company's 17-18 Catalog Features Over 500 Products from Four Distinct Product Lines
PureLink has been a pioneer in the engineering and manufacturing of matrix switching systems since its inception in 2001. The company not only invented the world's first digital matrix switcher, but also produced the first HDCP, and modular cross-platform digital matrix switchers. The Product Directory contains details on the company's flagship PureMedia line of matrix switchers and extenders. It also lists product information on PureLink's HDTools line, which features a complementary set of lower cost matrix switchers and extenders, and a wide variety of components and accessories including amplifiers, converters, emulators and extenders. Within the HD Tools line are also a variety of new HDMI 2.0 systems and components offering high bandwidth 18Gbps content pass-through. Additional products have also been added to the company's PureStream line over the past year as well. These include complete IP Video and digital signage content management systems and software. Finally, PureLink offers a full line of TotalWire signal transport cables and accessories, which are also laid out in the new directory.
The company has made significant efforts to exemplify the qualities represented by their new tagline "Beyond 4K." Putting the focus on support and service from their people, PureLink has gained a reputation in the industry for rapid response times and full support of their customers and partners through every aspect of the sale, from initial consulting and design to installation and training. Their core mission is to be as accessible and available for technical support and customer service as possible, in addition to offering the top quality products with low rates of failure that they have become known for. The company also offers InfoComm CTS RU based training, specifically in the area of IP Video solutions, and they regularly participate in educational sessions at trade shows and partner events. Beyond technology, PureLink has a reputation for knowledgeable and competent staff that works just as hard to support their partners and distributors as they do in service to their end user customers.
"Over the past two decades, PureLink has amassed an amazing array of systems-based products, many that were custom-made based on our customers' specific needs," said Howard Schilling, PureLink's Director of Sales. "While others in the industry have traditionally been too big or bureaucratic to respond swiftly to market needs, we've delivered exactly what our customers require, with great versatility and value for every application,"
To view PureLink's newly updated Product Directory go to http://online.pubhtml5.com/
About PureLink
PureLink designs and manufactures the world's most respected HD Video connectivity solutions, consisting of products such as Cross-Platform Digital Modular and Integrated Matrix Switchers, Presentation Systems, CATx/Fiber Optic Extenders, Format Converters, Video Switchers and Distribution Amplifiers, along with accessories such as Signal Analyzers, Audio Downmixers, Digital Signal Isolators, and DisplayPort, Fiber Optic, and HDMI Cables and Adapters. Founded in 2002, PureLink has quietly pioneered the exploding HD Video connectivity space, inventing 1080p HDCP matrix switching along with the large-scale DVI Matrix Switcher. PureLink goes Beyond 4K. For further information on all PureLink product offerings please go to purelinkav.com.
Media Contact
Mike Salerno
201-488-3232
mike@purelinkav.com
