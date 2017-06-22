 
Easy-Cleaning Cosmetic Bag by Chillax

 
 
CUMMING, Ga. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Lipstick stains and foundation spills are a pain to clean up. Because of this issue, Chillax has designed a makeup bag that will combat this issue. The materials in their cosmetic bag have been formulated to withstand make-up stains. Now, you can easily clean up any smudges! This large bag will even keep your make up products organized at all times. It features multiple compartments that can store all of your cosmetic products, including your hair-styling tools. Take it with you while traveling long distances. Its light weight, so it makes one of the best cosmetic travel bags for women. You can even fit your toiletry kit and your jewelry in this huge holder. This water-proof makeup case has a durable plastic cover and a thick metal zipper, soyou don't have to worry about your makeup getting damaged when going abroad.

Order your bag here: www.amazon.com/dp/B06ZYCB1JH

Media Contact
Company Name: Alif Investment
Contact Person: Chillax Brand
Email: asif@alif-usa.com
Phone: 404-717-7700
Country: United States
Website: www.chillax-brand.com
