 
News By Tag
* Investigator Greensboro
* Digital Forensics
* Get Deleted Texts
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Greensboro
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

Private Investigator Greensboro | Victory Investigations Now Offering Digital Forensics To Clients

Digital evidence, particularly deleted data from cell phones and computers can enhance a Client's case and tilt the scale of justice in their favor. Our Investigators are Certified Digital Forensic Examiners & have The Best equipment in the industry.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Investigator Greensboro
* Digital Forensics
* Get Deleted Texts

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Greensboro - North Carolina - US

Subject:
* Services

GREENSBORO, N.C. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- So you want to know what your spouse or partner has been up to? Do they delete text messages and other communication? How about a dishonest employee? Could they be dissiminating YOUR intellectual property? Sure there are programs out there that can be installed on devices, but you should know that it is illegal according to Title 18 of US Federal Law to take such actions. Therefore, if you're needing this evidence to protect yourself financially or to prove their infidelity in a court of law, this illegal intrusion will make the evidence inadmissable and you could face wire tapping charges.

Victory Investigations is now providing this service to our Clients. And if you're reading this, you probably already have a need for this premium service because eith your spouse is cheating or your employee is being untruthful. They've become more secretive when using their cell phone or computer and something doesn't feel quite right. Perhaps they've placed a passcode on their device whereas before they've left it open for you to look at. Now they carry it into the bathroom with them when they take a shower or they duck around the corner to answer a call. The truth is that these are all possible signs of infidelity. It used to be "lipstick on the collar" was the #1 sign... Today, it's odd and obssessive cell phone behavior. As a committed partner in the relationship, YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO KNOW. I say that with conviction because some folks would have you believe that looking at your partner's cell phone or computer activity is an invasion of their privacy. I would contend that if your spouse has been with someone else, their expectation of privacy has been diminished. Why? Because they have potentially put the health and well-being of you and the family in jeopardy. If it's a dishonest employee, then your livelihood could be at stake. How? Well, for starters, they could contract an STD and pass it along to you. In addition, when a cheating spouse is seeing someone else, they typically spend jointly earned money on the paramour. This directly effects the finacial situation of the home. Also, a relationship of this type puts undue strain on the marriage and adversly effects the children, if you have them. This is why I believe you should know.

But how do you go about getting the evidence you need legally? The answer is Digital Forensics. Digital Forensics is a process whereby a professional that has the equipment and the expertise can acquire logical and physical (deleted) data from electronic devices. It's legal because you are NOT acquiring or intercepting live communication or communication in motion. Spyware or monitoring software does this exactly and can get you in a lot of trouble AND can potentially lose your case for you. You may have the answers by using this software, but it will be no good to you in legal proceedings. I must also warn you that most of the spyware available on the open market are difficult to install. NONE of them can be installed remotely - believe me when I say this. We have tested many of them. A "smart phone" (i.e. iPhone & Android) must be either "jailbroken" or "rooted" to allow these applications to be installed and work properly. This, in and of itself, is not always possible because the OS developers are constantly updating their firmware to prevent such applications from being installed. This is why your iPhone or Android seems to always have a software update. These updates are sent out to devices to patch these security flaws.

Now you're asking yourself:  "Well, how do I get my souse's device examined??" You can find out more here:  http://victorypi.com/services/cell-phone-forensics-delete...

The only way a device can be examined is by a professional with the tools and knowledge to acquire and image of the device's memory. The professional must have physical possession of the device for a period of time to obtain the image. Digital Forensics cannot be done remotely on cell phone. On computers, it can be done remotely, sometimes, although it's not preferred.

If you believe you are being cheated on, our agency can help. Find us on the web at: http://VictoryPI.com

We can offer advice on how to get the device and possible other options in terms of examining a computer based backup or even an iCloud backup.

Contact
Spencer Summey
LPI, CDFE, CCII, PPS
***@victorypi.com
End
Source:Victory Investigations
Email:***@victorypi.com Email Verified
Tags:Investigator Greensboro, Digital Forensics, Get Deleted Texts
Industry:Technology
Location:Greensboro - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share