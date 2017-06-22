News By Tag
Private Investigator Greensboro | Victory Investigations Now Offering Digital Forensics To Clients
Digital evidence, particularly deleted data from cell phones and computers can enhance a Client's case and tilt the scale of justice in their favor. Our Investigators are Certified Digital Forensic Examiners & have The Best equipment in the industry.
Victory Investigations is now providing this service to our Clients. And if you're reading this, you probably already have a need for this premium service because eith your spouse is cheating or your employee is being untruthful. They've become more secretive when using their cell phone or computer and something doesn't feel quite right. Perhaps they've placed a passcode on their device whereas before they've left it open for you to look at. Now they carry it into the bathroom with them when they take a shower or they duck around the corner to answer a call. The truth is that these are all possible signs of infidelity. It used to be "lipstick on the collar" was the #1 sign... Today, it's odd and obssessive cell phone behavior. As a committed partner in the relationship, YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO KNOW. I say that with conviction because some folks would have you believe that looking at your partner's cell phone or computer activity is an invasion of their privacy. I would contend that if your spouse has been with someone else, their expectation of privacy has been diminished. Why? Because they have potentially put the health and well-being of you and the family in jeopardy. If it's a dishonest employee, then your livelihood could be at stake. How? Well, for starters, they could contract an STD and pass it along to you. In addition, when a cheating spouse is seeing someone else, they typically spend jointly earned money on the paramour. This directly effects the finacial situation of the home. Also, a relationship of this type puts undue strain on the marriage and adversly effects the children, if you have them. This is why I believe you should know.
But how do you go about getting the evidence you need legally? The answer is Digital Forensics. Digital Forensics is a process whereby a professional that has the equipment and the expertise can acquire logical and physical (deleted) data from electronic devices. It's legal because you are NOT acquiring or intercepting live communication or communication in motion. Spyware or monitoring software does this exactly and can get you in a lot of trouble AND can potentially lose your case for you. You may have the answers by using this software, but it will be no good to you in legal proceedings. I must also warn you that most of the spyware available on the open market are difficult to install. NONE of them can be installed remotely - believe me when I say this. We have tested many of them. A "smart phone" (i.e. iPhone & Android) must be either "jailbroken"
Now you're asking yourself: "Well, how do I get my souse's device examined??" You can find out more here: http://victorypi.com/
The only way a device can be examined is by a professional with the tools and knowledge to acquire and image of the device's memory. The professional must have physical possession of the device for a period of time to obtain the image. Digital Forensics cannot be done remotely on cell phone. On computers, it can be done remotely, sometimes, although it's not preferred.
If you believe you are being cheated on, our agency can help. Find us on the web at: http://VictoryPI.com
We can offer advice on how to get the device and possible other options in terms of examining a computer based backup or even an iCloud backup.
