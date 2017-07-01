Win $200 Maui Jim Sunglasses at Linden Optometry P.C. Trunk Show

 

PASADENA, Calif. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- A Maui Jim Trunk Show, including a Drawing for a $200 pair of Maui Jim Sunglasses, will be held at Linden Optometry, P.C. on July 1, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

There is no charge for admission to Saturday's Trunk Show, and attendees are welcome to try on all of the latest Sunglasses from Maui Jim. Fashion Consultants will be offering complimentary eyewear fashion advice.

Guests are invited to drop their names into a basket for the drawing, which will be held at 4:00 PM. The winner will take home one pair of Maui Jim Sunglasses, a value up to $200, including non-prescription sunglass lenses. No purchase is necessary. Winner need not be present, but you must enter in person.

Free Refreshments will be served! The event takes place at Linden Optometry, P.C., 477 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena 91101. Phone 626-796-1191. Free parking behind the building.

"The Sun Will Guide Us"
Created on the Hawaiian Islands to make the colors shine, Maui Jim sunglasses feature patented PolarizedPlus2® lens technology for brilliant color so every detail is crisper and cleaner and without glare or harmful UV. Slip on a pair and See The Brilliance!

"Our patients love Maui Jim Sunglasses, not only because of the frame styles, but also because of the great UV protection.  Maui Jim's are a natural choice for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors," said Alan Limfat, O.D., CEO of Linden Optometry, A P.C.

