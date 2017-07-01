Country(s)
Win $200 Maui Jim Sunglasses at Linden Optometry P.C. Trunk Show
There is no charge for admission to Saturday's Trunk Show, and attendees are welcome to try on all of the latest Sunglasses from Maui Jim. Fashion Consultants will be offering complimentary eyewear fashion advice.
Guests are invited to drop their names into a basket for the drawing, which will be held at 4:00 PM. The winner will take home one pair of Maui Jim Sunglasses, a value up to $200, including non-prescription sunglass lenses. No purchase is necessary. Winner need not be present, but you must enter in person.
Free Refreshments will be served! The event takes place at Linden Optometry, P.C., 477 E. Colorado Blvd, Pasadena 91101. Phone 626-796-1191. Free parking behind the building.
"The Sun Will Guide Us"
Created on the Hawaiian Islands to make the colors shine, Maui Jim sunglasses feature patented PolarizedPlus2®
"Our patients love Maui Jim Sunglasses, not only because of the frame styles, but also because of the great UV protection. Maui Jim's are a natural choice for anyone who enjoys spending time outdoors," said Alan Limfat, O.D., CEO of Linden Optometry, A P.C.
Contact
Addison Velasco - Linden Optometry A P.C.
477 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena 91101
6267961191
***@earthlink.net
