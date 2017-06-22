News By Tag
UnitedLex Listed Among MDR Providers in Gartner's Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services
"UnitedLex has been providing cyber risk solutions and counseling to midsize enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, companies and AmLaw 200 law firms since 2013, helping to protect them from the ever-increasing number of cyber threats. We're extremely proud to be included in Gartner's 2017 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response services as we believe it validates our technology, people and processes, as well as our effectiveness in detecting, containing and mitigating the business impact of cyber threats," said Jason Straight, Esq., Chief Privacy Officer and SVP – Cyber Risk Solutions, UnitedLex.
Straight continues, "The need for managed detection and response services is only going to increase as sophisticated cyber attacks continue to defeat traditional security controls. In addition, the unprecedented shortage of qualified, experienced security personnel to handle such attacks is driving demand for expert, real-time, remote and onsite assistance with incident response and forensics."
UnitedLex provides organizations with a broad range of cyber security services that are defensible, actionable and adaptive, combining best-in-breed technology with practical human expertise from legal, IT and risk experts to deliver a more advanced level of "context-aware"
· Cyber risk assessment and planning
· Real-time security monitoring, proactive threat hunting and advanced detection
· Global incidence response and remediation
· Forensic investigation
· Managed security services, including SOC-as a Service, SIEM, user behavior analytics, data loss prevention, and more
Disclaimer
Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About UnitedLex
UnitedLex (www.unitedlex.com)
