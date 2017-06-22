 
UnitedLex Listed Among MDR Providers in Gartner's Market Guide

UnitedLex Listed Among MDR Providers in Gartner's Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response Services
 
 
UnitedLex
UnitedLex
 
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- UnitedLex , a global, full-service provider of technology-powered business, legal and cybersecurity services, today announced that it was included in Gartner's May 2017 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services, which was published in May. The guide compares and contrasts the benefits between MDRs and other types of managed security services, and provides market analysis and recommendations for SMBs and enterprises looking to improve their threat detection, incident response and continuous-monitoring capabilities.

"UnitedLex has been providing cyber risk solutions and counseling to midsize enterprises, Fortune 500 companies, companies and AmLaw 200 law firms since 2013, helping to protect them from the ever-increasing number of cyber threats. We're extremely proud to be included in Gartner's 2017 Market Guide for Managed Detection and Response services as we believe it validates our technology, people and processes, as well as our effectiveness in detecting, containing and mitigating the business impact of cyber threats," said Jason Straight, Esq., Chief Privacy Officer and SVP – Cyber Risk Solutions, UnitedLex.

Straight continues, "The need for managed detection and response services is only going to increase as sophisticated cyber attacks continue to defeat traditional security controls.  In addition, the unprecedented shortage of qualified, experienced security personnel to handle such attacks is driving demand for expert, real-time, remote and onsite assistance with incident response and forensics."

UnitedLex provides organizations with a broad range of cyber security services that are defensible, actionable and adaptive, combining best-in-breed technology with practical human expertise from legal, IT and risk experts to deliver a more advanced level of "context-aware" security. Among the cyber risk solutions provided by UnitedLex include:

·      Cyber risk assessment and planning
·      Real-time security monitoring, proactive threat hunting and advanced detection
·      Global incidence response and remediation
·      Forensic investigation
·      Managed security services, including SOC-as a Service, SIEM, user behavior analytics, data loss prevention, and more

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About UnitedLex
UnitedLex (www.unitedlex.com) is a global provider of technology-powered services that delivers industry-leading legal, cyber risk and business strategies and solutions. UnitedLex was founded in 2006 with a singular mission to improve the performance of leading corporations and law firms and academic institutions. Since then, UnitedLex's more than 2,000 attorneys, engineers and consultants have provided unparalleled solutions resulting in risk mitigation, efficiency improvements and cost optimisation for its clients around the globe. With more than $250 million in assets and committed capital, UnitedLex deploys the right blend of service and technology to support the world's leading corporations and law firms.

Contact
Carolyn Depko
Plat4orm PR
***@plat4orm.com
