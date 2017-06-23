Lapacho or Pao d'Arco Tea Not Safe For Regular Use As Beverage or Tonic

Lapacho tea, or Pao d'Arco tea, an herbal tea made from a tree native to South America, has been promoted as a beverage or tonic having "health benefits". RateTea searched the scientific literature and found evidence that it is not safe for such use.

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Lapacho

• Health

• Herbs Industry:

• Health Location:

• Newark - Delaware - US

Contact

Alex Zorach

Founder and Editor, RateTea

***@ratetea.com Alex ZorachFounder and Editor, RateTea

End

--or, also called Taheebo, is an herbal tea made from the bark of a tree native to the Amazon rainforest in South America. It is sometimes sold by tea companies, either as an herbal tea on its own, or less commonly as an ingredient in herbal blends. RateTea reports on safety concerns associated with the use of this tea, which include evidence of toxicity that preclude its regular or long-term use.Some traditional cultures have used lapacho to treat a variety of ailments, including diabetes, gastric ulcers, cancer, and various infections. In traditional uses however, it is used only temporarily, in specific cases, to treat specific conditions, not used as a tonic or long-term treatment.Some websites tout "Lapacho tea benefits", particularly promoting it as a cancer-fighting herb or promoting its "health benefits", advocating for drinking it regularly. Such usage is supported neither by science nor traditional usage.Although one chemical in Lapacho had been studied for its potential anti-cancer activity, its investigation was abandoned after it was found to have toxicity at much lower doses than that required for its anti-cancer effect. There is also evidence from animal studies that the herb may be a reproductive toxin. Its use is not currently recommended by any major medical organizations.