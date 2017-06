Old-Time Radio Show Highlights Wizard of Oz Convention

Actors Use Vintage Scripts, Music, and Sound Effects to Re-create Live Radio Experience on Saturday Evening

eric shanower

***@hungrytigerpress.com eric shanower

-- The 53rd annual OzCon International arrives in Portland on Friday morning and runs through Sunday afternoon. The 3-day event brings togetherenthusiasts of all ages from around the world to share their love for Oz books and movies, to swap Oz collectibles, display Oz crafts, listen to guest speakers, and talk about all things Oz.The highlight of this year's OzCon is a live performance re-creating episodes of NBC'sradio program originally broadcast nationally in 1933-34. Actors from the Portland area and southern California will give the convention audience an authentic old-time radio experience using original radio scripts accompanied by appropriate music and sound effects. Period microphones, simple costumes, and commercials for original show sponsor Jell-O are sure to enhance the authentic feel of the 1930s.Directing the re-creation ofis Travis Ashmore, a Portland resident. Ashmore fell in love withas a kid and attended OzCon for the first time last year. His talents, enthusiasm, and theatrical knowledge were welcomed by other Oz fans. For the past several months he has been hard at work preparing the radio show performance, casting the parts, studying the script, seeking props, and rehearsing the performers. Ashmore himself is taking the part of the Tin Man.Thewill be seen at OzCon on Saturday evening, July 1. The convention takes place at the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel on NE Airport Way from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2, 2017.For more information and to buy single-day or 3-day tickets for OzCon see the website at http://www.ozconinternational.com Tickets are also available at the door.OzCon International was founded in 1964 as The West Coast Oz Convention by four southern Californians:Blake Maxam, Judy Pike, C. Warren Hollister, and Peter Hanff, as a west coast gathering of members of the International Wizard of Oz Club. That first convention was held at the home of nineteen-year-old Peter Hanff. It was a one-day affair, but proved popular, with more than eighty registrants showing up from not just the west coast, but from across the USA. Eventually the West Coast Oz Convention would expand beyond the USA and the Oz Club to become a truly international convention. Today OzCon International welcomes Oz enthusiasts of all stripes and interests from around the world. It is the longest-running annual Oz event, and regularly features authors, actors, scholars, researchers, and Oz experts of all sorts, who share their knowledge and love of Oz with attendees.