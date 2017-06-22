News By Tag
Old-Time Radio Show Highlights Wizard of Oz Convention
Actors Use Vintage Scripts, Music, and Sound Effects to Re-create Live Radio Experience on Saturday Evening
The highlight of this year's OzCon is a live performance re-creating episodes of NBC's Wizard of Oz radio program originally broadcast nationally in 1933-34. Actors from the Portland area and southern California will give the convention audience an authentic old-time radio experience using original radio scripts accompanied by appropriate music and sound effects. Period microphones, simple costumes, and commercials for original show sponsor Jell-O are sure to enhance the authentic feel of the 1930s.
Directing the re-creation of The Wizard of Oz Radio Show is Travis Ashmore, a Portland resident. Ashmore fell in love with The Wizard of Oz as a kid and attended OzCon for the first time last year. His talents, enthusiasm, and theatrical knowledge were welcomed by other Oz fans. For the past several months he has been hard at work preparing the radio show performance, casting the parts, studying the script, seeking props, and rehearsing the performers. Ashmore himself is taking the part of the Tin Man.
The Wizard of Oz Radio Show will be seen at OzCon on Saturday evening, July 1. The convention takes place at the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel on NE Airport Way from Friday, June 30, to Sunday, July 2, 2017.
For more information and to buy single-day or 3-day tickets for OzCon see the website at http://www.ozconinternational.com
Tickets are also available at the door.
OzCon International was founded in 1964 as The West Coast Oz Convention by four southern Californians:
