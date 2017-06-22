News By Tag
* Travel
* BREXIT
* Tourism
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Over 50% of Brits look to long-haul holidays over EU post-Brexit
The poll of 2,000 Brits was carried out by Holiday Hypermarket and is also backed up by their own data, which suggests that Brexit is encouraging Brits to be more adventurous in their choice of holiday destinations. In the 12 months post-referendum, the number of people searching for and booking long-haul holidays has significantly increased, compared to 12 months prior the vote.
Searches to destinations such as Goa are up by a massive 900%, while popular Thai beach resort Phuket has seen an 850% rise in enquiries. Meanwhile, bookings to the Dominican Republic are up 31% and Mexico has seen a 30% increase.
Holiday Hypermarket representative Ian Crawford comments "Of course EU destinations remain incredibly popular, but it seems that all the discussion about life outside of the EU is giving people more inspiration to travel outside of Europe as well."
Bookings have also significantly increased to a number of mid-haul destinations just outside the EU, with Cape Verde bookings up 45%, and Morocco up 35% respectively.
Interestingly, it seems that the package holiday market is continuing to evolve and see great growth in developing tourist markets. Bookings for the likes of the Caribbean island of Aruba are up 36%, Costa Rica is up 69% and Cuba is up 83%. With package holidays now available to countries like Vietnam too, the world is becoming ever more accessible.
"There's an increasing number of people looking for package holidays to places that were once seen as backpacker havens, which is testament to the increasing ease and quality of travel" concludes Crawford. "It's great to think that Brexit isn't driving people to holiday at home so much as to get out there and explore a little more. Short-haul trips to family favourites across Greece and Spain are always going to be popular, but the incredible affordability of eating out and shopping in up-and-coming destinations like Vietnam is certainly a draw for people who are starting to get more adventurous."
Visit https://www.holidayhypermarket.co.uk/
Contact
Tabby Farrar
***@ad-rank.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse