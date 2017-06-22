News By Tag
Free Weight Loss Seminar offered by Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center
Rejuvenate Mind-Body Wellness Center is offering a free weight loss seminar to explain how to effectively lose weight.
Weight loss is difficult and there are so many different weight loss programs, weight loss clinics and diets around- but not all are equally effective. Taking action is the first step in a successful weight loss program. Also, certain programs and diets may not work for certain type persons.
The CDC states that 36.5% adults in the United States are now obese. These statistics show a growing concern for our health and well being, as your weight affects all of your health. Obesity related conditions include heart disease, stroke, Type II diabetes, and certain types of cancer and is one of the most preventable causes of death.
Healthcare debt is one of the main causes of financial distress in the U.S. and the disease of obesity is one that can be controlled. The WHO (World Health Organization)
Rejuvenate Weight Loss Center, in Kansas City and Lees Summit creates an individualized program for each person. The free seminar will explain the causes of obesity, why certain diet plans and weight loss programs don't work, and how to design the best weight loss program to reach your goals. For more information about weight loss and the weight loss seminar, visit http://www.rejuvenatekc.com
Contact
Dr. Scott Symes
