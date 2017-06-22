News By Tag
Mayoral Recall Petitioners a No-Show
"Tuesday was the final day upon which the petitioners could deliver signed petitions to City Hall," said City Clerk Casandra Fresquez. "As of the close of business at 5 pm yesterday, no signed petitions were received."
Section 8.04 of the City Charter requires that the signed petitions be submitted within sixty days following the date that the petition is approved for form. Fresquez said that the petition was approved for form on April 28, 2017.
"This is the second time in the first year of this administration that certain individuals with an ax to grind have attempted to recall me," said Mayor Gurulé-Giró
