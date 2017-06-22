 
Mayoral Recall Petitioners a No-Show

 
LAS VEGAS, N.M. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The second recall attempt against Las Vegas, NM Mayor Tonita Gurulé-Girón has failed.

"Tuesday was the final day upon which the petitioners could deliver signed petitions to City Hall,"  said City Clerk Casandra Fresquez. "As of the close of business at 5 pm yesterday, no signed petitions were received."

Section 8.04 of the City Charter requires that the signed petitions be submitted within sixty days following the date that the petition is approved for form. Fresquez said that the petition was approved for form on April 28, 2017.

"This is the second time in the first year of this administration that certain individuals with an ax to grind have attempted to recall me," said Mayor Gurulé-Girón. "Their efforts were clearly not popular, as in neither case were the organizers able to obtain enough signatures to submit to the City Clerk. We have a solid team now at City Hall, and I am happy to say that we did not allow  this to distract us from our efforts to uplift our community. We have work to do!"

Contact
City of Las Vegas PIO Lee Einer
***@ci.las-vegas.nm.us
End
Source:City of Las Vegas, NM
Email:***@ci.las-vegas.nm.us Email Verified
Tags:Government, Politics
Industry:Government
Location:Las Vegas - New Mexico - United States
Disclaimer
