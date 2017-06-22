Sherzer International Donates $500 to Youth Sports Program

LOS ANGELES
- June 28, 2017
- PRLog
-- Scherzer International (SI) donates $500 to youth basketball program Kali Hoop Basketball, to help fund their quest Las Vegas, NV to compete in the AAU West Coast Nationals. Kali Hoop Basketball is a non-profit youth basketball program in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles that competes in the AAU basketball circuit. Kali Hoop has won several local tournaments since its inception almost a year ago. In addition to great basketball, the team is involved in several charitable causes as well as eco movements. As a team, they have consistently volunteered their time to worthwhile organizations who host charitable activities in the Los Angeles community. Head Coach, Don Williams said, "We are trying to train our kids to be outstanding people, not just great players. It's so important to get them unplugged from virtual reality and plugged in to real activities in the real world. Part of our job is to make these kids well rounded individuals with the confidence to chase their dreams."
A few weeks ago, Kali Hoop launched their recycling fundraiser called the "Recycling is Fun Fundraiser". They have asked friends, family and supporters to either donate their recyclable cans and bottles to Kali Hoop, or make a donation and a pledge to recycle more. They have received over $800 so far in their mission to raise $5000 to travel to Las Vegas as a team and compete. Sherzer has made the largest single contribution thus far to the Kali Hoop go fund me account (https://www.gofundme.com/the-recyclingisfunfundraiser
). To the testament of the spirit of teamwork of the company, Kali Hoop noted that several contributions to their go fund me account were made from the employees of Sherzer. Kali Hoop is hoping that other companies and private individuals will follow the goodwill demonstrated by Sherzer to help a very deserving group of kids live out their dream. Kali Hoop states that as a non-profit they rely on the support of local benefactors and businesses who believe in supporting the communities they do business in. In vowing to never do a junk food fundraiser, they have to be that much more creative to come up with ideas that will not only raise capital, but also encourage great social stewardship.
Scherzer International (SI) (http://www.scherzer.com/
has been providing specialized background screening reports since 1993. Their global clients include commercial and investment banks, private equity funds, and many of the largest law and public accounting firms in the world. Sherzer International is well regarded as the authority on background checks.