 
News By Tag
* Dogs
* Writing
* Contest
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Pets
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manhattan
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


The Dog Writers Association of America's Contest Offers 11 New Writing Awards Worth Nearly $8,000

Journalists and authors can compete for a total of $14,000 in special awards
 
 
Dog Writers Association of America (DWAA)
Dog Writers Association of America (DWAA)
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Dogs
Writing
Contest

Industry:
Pets

Location:
Manhattan - New York - US

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Today the Dog Writers Association of America announced that sponsors have added 11 new special awards to this year's writing contest – an additional $7,900 in cash prizes that brings the overall prize tally to $14,000.

The DWAA Annual Writing Contest opens July 10 and closes Sept. 8, 2017. Winners will be announced in early December and can accept their prizes at the awards banquet the evening of Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at the iconic New Yorker Hotel in Manhattan.

"We're excited and grateful that so many fantastic individuals, nonprofits and corporations are sponsoring special awards this year," said DWAA President Jen Reeder (http://goodnewsforpets.com/dwaa-welcomes-new-president-interview-jen-reeder/). "Special awards offer a unique way to get the pet writing community excited about a topic and support top-notch canine publishing."

The two awards with the biggest purse are both sponsored by Fear Free, LLC: The Fear Free Pets Award and Fear Free Dog Enrichment Award. Each comes with a $2,000 prize. Fear Free Founder Dr. Marty Becker, also known as "America's Veterinarian," will give a keynote speech and present the awards to the winners at the banquet.

"As a dog writer as well as a veterinarian and the founder of Fear Free, I'm incredibly honored to be speaking to the Dog Writers Association and presenting the Fear Free awards this year," Becker said. "Those of you who are out on the front lines communicating with pet owners have the unique power to better the lives of dogs and the people who love them through your work. We at Fear Free want to acknowledge that influence and encourage dog writers to spread the word about reducing fear, anxiety, and stress in our pets' lives by offering these awards."

Other new special awards include:

• The Canine Scribbles Award – $350
• The Ceva Heartworm Prevention Award – $1,500
• The GNFP Digital Online Article Award – $500
• The Harrison Stephens Inspirational Feature Award – $300
• International Association of Pet Fashion Professionals Pet Fashion Award – $350
• The Morris Animal Foundation Canine Health Award – $300
• The PSI Professional Pet Care Award – $300
• The Take Your Dog Award – $300
• The Walter R. Fletcher Memorial Award – seat of honor at the 2018 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

"We're thrilled to have added such diverse awards to an already stellar list of special awards for dog writers," Reeder said. "We're lucky to have generous sponsors return year after year to support the organization and our writers, such as the American Kennel Club, which sponsors a number of coveted awards."

Returning special awards include:

• AKC Club Publication Excellence Award – $500
• AKC Microchipping Awareness Award – $1,500
• AKC Responsible Dog Ownership Public Service Award – $500
• AKC S.T.A.R. Puppy and Canine Good Citizen Award – $500
• Dogwise Best Book Award – $500
• DWAA Distinguished Service Award – $1,000
• DWAA Junior Writer Award – $400
• DWAA Robert H. McKowen Memorial Friends of Rescue Award – $300
• James Colasanti, Jr.  Poetry Award – $200
• The Captain William Lewis Judy Award – $350
• The Captain Haggerty Award for Best Training Book or Article – $200

For more information or to enter the contest, visit: dogwriters.org.


About DWAA

The Dog Writers Association of America is the most recognized professional writing association devoted to dogs. Founded in 1935, the DWAA has grown from eight founders to over 500 members, including journalists, authors, bloggers, publicists, photographers, illustrators and media personalities. Under the umbrella of the human-canine bond, members cover dog competitions, health, training, rescue, pet fashion, veterinary research, working dog organizations, animal welfare legislation, fundraisers and many other topics. For more information, visit: dogwriters.org.

Contact
Lea-Ann O’Hare Germinder, APR Fellow PRSA
***@germinder.com
End
Source:Dog Writers Association of America
Email:***@germinder.com Email Verified
Tags:Dogs, Writing, Contest
Industry:Pets
Location:Manhattan - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Goodnewsforpets PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share