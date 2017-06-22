 
Omari Banks to Play West Indies Retired Players' Foundation T20 Match

 
KINGSTON, Jamaica - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- On July 8th, 2017, All-Rounder Omari "Banko" Banks will come out of retirement for one day to take part in the West Indies Retired Players' Foundation T20 Match.

The former cricketer-turned singer who recently concluded both a European and Floridian tour in support of his newly released "Sunlight" album, will grab his bat-and-ball and hit the cricket field at Kensington Park, Kingston, in Jamaica alongside some of the most notable names in cricket such as Pedro Collins and Jimmy Adams among others.

" In many ways besides my family, cricket and music are undeniably part of who I am, so It's an honor to be invited to play. In many ways it feels like a school reunion, great to see old friends and peers. And for those who know me, even when I played I constantly traveled with my guitar, so it will come full circle when i perform for this audience"

Ending a weekend consisting of the CWI/WIPA Annual Players' Awards Ceremony and matches, the Soulful Reggae Rock Blues Omari Banks will then delight attendees with a musical performance of such hits as "Reggae Summertime, Naturally, Don't Expect It" and more from his newly released SUNLIGHT album.

Proudly taking over the reins to deliver Eastern Caribbean Reggae to the international forefront, the crooner with yet another milestone in his soaring career will take the stage at the 36th annual 2017 Artscape alongside such names as world-famous Drummer. Taking place July 21st to the 23rd, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland Artscape, is America's largest free arts festival which yearly attracts 350,000+ attendees, Omari will bring Anguilla's musical vibes to the main stage Sunday, July 23rd at 3:30pm.

https://www.omaribanks.com/
