Country(s)
Industry News
"Take a Free Ride" …GrooveCar Announces Winner of its Credit Union Promotion
Credit unions from across the U.S. enter to win free year of services!
HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- GrooveCar, the online auto buying resource for credit unions and members, announces the winner of its "Take a Free Ride" promotion. The contest was held from May 1-31, open to credit unions across the country looking for a chance to win a free year on the program valued at over $5,000. The winning credit union, Victoria FCU located in Victoria, Texas with assets of over $10 million and a member base of 1,492 was the winner through a random drawing. "The program continues to grow in popularity as credit unions are looking for an affordable way to reach members through their own branded, digital platform. GrooveCar is that resource and we wanted to create excitement in the industry with a full year giveaway of the program, along with our award winning marketing support," explains Robert O'Hara, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, GrooveCar Inc.
The digital platform drives engagement with members, credit unions and dealer partners. "Creating a connection between these three groups is a very powerful tool for increasing auto loan growth," states O'Hara, adding, "The platform helps credit unions predict when members are at various stages in the car buying process. This is true power for credit unions and auto dealerships also vying to serve the member." The contest was designed to draw awareness to GrooveCar and educate credit unions about digital strategies that work to capture more leads and engagement.
The winner, Victoria FCU will have an auto buying platform completely customized to their needs. Jenny Ruiz, CEO is very pleased about winning, "Victoria Federal CU is very excited about the loan growth potential we feel that GrooveCar will bring to our credit union. We are thankful for the opportunity that the "Take A Free Ride" campaign has offered us!"Turn-around time for getting the program running is generally less than two weeks. "Our winning credit union realizes the importance of providing members with an auto research and shopping experience that is on par with all other internet digital offerings. Keeping members satisfied is accomplished through this innovative resource," says O'Hara.
About GrooveCar:
Founded in 1999, GrooveCar provides automotive loan growth solutions to credit unions nationwide while providing their members, as well as the general-public, with the most informative and user-friendly auto search engine. With its expansive dealership network surpassing five million vehicles, GrooveCar facilitates the entire car buying process, including shopping, researching, buying, leasing, and financing. Through the national auto-leasing program CU Xpress Lease, credit unions can take advantage of leasing opportunities in the new and pre-owned vehicle market. CU Xpress is the leading credit union lease program in the nation. Additional information on GrooveCar or CU Xpress Lease may be found at http://www.groovecarinc.com.
About CU Xpress Lease:
A lease product specifically designed for the credit union to reap the benefits of leasing while maintaining control of the credit process. CU Xpress Lease and its affiliated companies bring decades of experience in auto remarketing and lease servicing to meet the needs of credit unions and their members. With offices in Bedford, Texas; Lebanon, NJ and Hauppauge, New York, an experienced infrastructure is ready to provide credit unions with an innovative product without the risk.
Contact
Karen Johnson
Public Relations Director
***@groovecar.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse