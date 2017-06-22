 
News By Tag
* Doctor
* Addiction Treatment
* Knoxville Tn
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Knoxville
  Tennessee
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


New Doctors Office - Fighting Opiate Addiction Using Suboxone

Opioid addiction has become an epidemic throughout the US. Recovery Healthcare Partners has opened a life-saving office in Knoxville, TN to help combat opiate addiction.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Doctor
* Addiction Treatment
* Knoxville Tn

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Knoxville - Tennessee - US

Subject:
* Companies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The symptoms of opiate withdrawal can include; nausea, vomiting, headaches, muscle aches, depression, chills, sweating and insomnia.  In addition to these withdrawal symptoms, a person going through detoxification will endure powerful cravings which won't subside for many days or even weeks. The best way to fight opiate addiction is using suboxone, which is a drug that can control the symptoms of withdrawal.

Suboxone is a medication that contains naloxone and buprenorphine and it is an opiate agonist. When suboxone is provided to an addict, it can be used in aiding the person through the withdrawal process. Despite the drug being highly effective, it is important for a person to only use it when it is prescribed by a licensed medical professional. Visit http://suboxonedoctorknoxville.com


How Long Does Opiate Withdrawal Take?

The symptoms of opiate withdrawal are usually the most intense within the first 72-hours. During the first couple of days of opiate withdrawal, a person is most vulnerable to relapse which is why being in treatment is so important. In the following weeks of ceasing opiate use, the symptoms of withdrawal will subside and a person will experience aches, pains, insomnia and mood swings.

Suboxone can be used to control the worst symptoms of opiate withdrawal and it can ease the transition into a clean life. Opiate addiction can be managed successfully with the use of suboxone, and the drug has become the first choice of treatmentproviders, surpassing methadone because it is safer, more effective and doesn't require visits to a clinic every day.

How Can You Find a Suboxone Doctor?

While it can be difficult to find a suboxone doctor through the internet or in the phone book, the search doesn't have to be done alone.  You can contact Recovery Healthcare Partners http://suboxonedoctorknoxville.com today for more information.

Contact
Recovery Healthcare Partners
***@suboxonedoctorknoxville.com
End
Source:Biztip
Email:***@suboxonedoctorknoxville.com
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Addicted Minds & Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share