New Doctors Office - Fighting Opiate Addiction Using Suboxone

Opioid addiction has become an epidemic throughout the US. Recovery Healthcare Partners has opened a life-saving office in Knoxville, TN to help combat opiate addiction.

Contact

Recovery Healthcare Partners

***@suboxonedoctorknoxville.com Recovery Healthcare Partners

End

-- The symptoms of opiate withdrawal can include; nausea, vomiting, headaches, muscle aches, depression, chills, sweating and insomnia. In addition to these withdrawal symptoms, a person going through detoxification will endure powerful cravings which won't subside for many days or even weeks. The best way to fight opiate addiction is using suboxone, which is a drug that can control the symptoms of withdrawal.Suboxone is a medication that contains naloxone and buprenorphine and it is an opiate agonist. When suboxone is provided to an addict, it can be used in aiding the person through the withdrawal process. Despite the drug being highly effective, it is important for a person to only use it when it is prescribed by a licensed medical professional. Visit http://suboxonedoctorknoxville.comHow Long Does Opiate Withdrawal Take?The symptoms of opiate withdrawal are usually the most intense within the first 72-hours. During the first couple of days of opiate withdrawal, a person is most vulnerable to relapse which is why being in treatment is so important. In the following weeks of ceasing opiate use, the symptoms of withdrawal will subside and a person will experience aches, pains, insomnia and mood swings.Suboxone can be used to control the worst symptoms of opiate withdrawal and it can ease the transition into a clean life. Opiate addiction can be managed successfully with the use of suboxone, and the drug has become the first choice of treatmentproviders, surpassing methadone because it is safer, more effective and doesn't require visits to a clinic every day.How Can You Find a Suboxone Doctor?While it can be difficult to find a suboxone doctor through the internet or in the phone book, the search doesn't have to be done alone. You can contact Recovery Healthcare Partners http://suboxonedoctorknoxville.com today for more information.