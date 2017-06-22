News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
IBERIABANK's Funky Fashion Show at Cape Coral Yacht Club Raises $14,134 for Love That Dress!9
Next Collection Event - Season Finale at Goodwill Boutique on First and the Red Door Photography Studio on July 20
The show featured one-of-a-kind pieces created by individuals and businesses, completely from recycled/repurposed items, set against the perfect soundtrack from Robert McDonald and New Beginnings Events. Entrees strutted down the runway to compete for the title of categories including: "Runway Ready" (Winner – Pokeno Pouf), "Funkiest Fashion" (Winner – The Clock Struck 12) and "People's Choice" (Winner – KJ Design Suit). The prize included two tickets to Love That Dress!9 and a $100 gift card. Additional fashions from Cape Coral boutique Razzle Dazzle provided must-see, "ready to wear" inspiration. Local designer Loki Anthony, of Loki Designz, was the featured artist this year. He created a stunning recycled and repurposed look for the show "Lady Owlganic", and also donated a portion of the sales from his line "Love is Key" to the event. Major event sponsors included IBERIABANK, LCEC, Gunterberg Charitable Foundation, the Comrie Foundation, Mike Patrick Electric, Cape Coral Parks and Recreation, and Big Blue Brewing.
"It's been such a thrill to watch the Funky Fashion Show transform over the past couple years. Starting out as a competition within the IBERIABANK branches and growing to an all-out fashion show in front of a huge crowd is truly a gift," says event host and IBERIABANK Vice President & Branch Manager Toni Rae Hurley. "We are so thankful for our event committee and sponsors that made this evening possible as well as for the incredibly creative funky fashion show participants and guests!"
This year's Love That Dress!9 will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at the Embassy Suites in Estero, located at 10450 Corkscrew Commons Drive. This year's event will also feature a raffle to win a 2-year lease on a 2018 QX30 from Fort Myers Infiniti. Only 150 tickets will be sold for $100 each. All proceeds raised through the raffle benefit the PACE Center in Lee County; for more information and a copy of the official rules and regulations, visit http://www.pacecenter.org/
The season finale River District Collection event at Goodwill Boutique on First and the Red Door Photography studio in downtown Fort Myers is on Thursday, July 20, starting at 5:30 p.m. For more information or to find dress drop locations near you, visit www.lovethatdress.org or text "LTDPACEEvents"
This year's goal is to generate an inventory of more than 4,000 dresses and raise $125,000. All proceeds generated by the Love That Dress! events benefit PACE Center for Girls of Lee County.
Anyone interested in participating in a collection event in support of Love That Dress!9 may contact Allyson Ross, development manager of special projects for PACE Lee, at Allyson.Ross@
About PACE Center for Girls
PACE Center for Girls is a Florida-based, nonprofit organization and the only statewide prevention program for adolescent at-risk girls in the nation. The non-residential program targets the unique needs of girls, ages 12 to 18, facing challenges such as physical and sexual abuse, domestic violence, substance abuse, foster care, neglect, death of a parent, family history of incarceration and declining grades. In the past year, the Lee County program provided 106 girls with education, counseling, training and advocacy, resulting in 96 percent of girls in the program having no involvement with juvenile justice within one year of leaving PACE, 93 percent improving their academic performance and 76 percent remaining in school or obtaining employment three years after leaving PACE. As a result, PACE reduces the significant long-term costs associated with teen pregnancy, substance use, unemployment and long-term economic dependency.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse