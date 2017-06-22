 
Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322

RightWave CEO earns Owler 2017 Top-Rated CEO Award

Anurag Khemka leads Marketing Automation as a Service (MaaS™) firm serving Silicon Valley
 
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- For the first time, Owler is honoring the top-rated CEOs on its platform. CEOs are rated by members of the Owler community who have collectively contributed more than a quarter million ratings this year. Owler analyzed those ratings, ultimately distributing 1,000 awards to the highest-rated CEOs from over 167,000 CEOs on Owler. Winners span 50 cities and 25 industries worldwide.

"The 2017 Owler Top-Rated CEO Awards are a true market view of the most esteemed CEOs," said Jim Fowler, CEO at Owler. "These winners are truly the best of breed: they beat out the other 99.4 percent of leaders on our platform to win a coveted 2017 Owler Top-Rated CEO Award."

Anurag is in good company, making the list alongside leaders of Salesforce, LinkedIn, and Netflix. He is a Silicon Valley veteran and a pioneer in the Marketing Automation space. In 1996, he founded MarketFirst Software and developed the first enterprise Marketing Automation solution that integrated email and web response in execution of event-triggered automated marketing campaigns. Anurag has a B.Tech. in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and an MS in Computer Science from the University of Southwestern Louisiana.

Anurag credits RightWave's team of marketing and technology professionals for making it possible to earn this award. This team brings a wealth of experience in the delivery of business operations, strategy, security, marketing, and eMarketing consulting services. At RightWave, every project and engagement benefits from this knowledge and expertise of the staff.

Visit https://www.owler.com/ceo-ratings.htm?query=anurag%20khemka to see Anurag's Owler rating.

About RightWave, Inc.
Founded in 2004, RightWave provides an innovative Marketing Automation solution - Marketing Automation as a Service™ (MaaS). This solution gives B2B companies the ability to have quick and successful adoption of marketing automation without traditional lengthy and complex implementations. It allows marketers to do sophisticated campaigns while RightWave manages all data, quality, and technology aspects. Customers get the most out of marketing and CRM applications, build deeper intelligence about their prospects, and deliver high-impact marketing without needing an army of technical experts. Working with RightWave, customers implement marketing automation easily, launch complex campaigns successfully, and manage data efficiently. This leads to stellar ROI, faster results, and better productivity. For more information, see http://www.rightwave.com

About Owler
Owler is the world's largest community-based business insights platform that business professionals use to outsmart their competition, gain competitive insights, and uncover the latest industry news and alerts. Owler is powered by an active community of 1 million business professionals who contribute unique business insights such as competitors, private company revenue, and CEO ratings. From startups all the way to large enterprises (including 96% of the Fortune 500), CEOs, salespeople, marketers, product managers, and all types of business professionals use Owler daily. Launched in 2014, and funded by Norwest Venture Partners and Trinity Ventures, Owler is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Spokane, WA, and Coimbatore, India.

