Miguel Lopez Jr. Asphalt Maintenance Names Tenbrook Associates Agency-of-Record

Florida's leading asphalt maintenance firm retains Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations
 
 
DORAL, Fla. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Miguel Lopez Jr. Asphalt Maintenance South Florida's most trusted and respected Asphalt Maintenance company has selected Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations to represent them for all internal and external communications.  Serving all of Florida since 1989, Miguel Lopez Jr. Asphalt Maintenance (http://lopezinc.com/) has earned a coveted reputation for professionalism, quality, and outstanding service.  In addition they are a Federally Certified SBA 8(a) and a certified FDOT Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE).

Tenbrook Associates Marketing and Public Relations (http://tenbrook.us/) will work with the company to position them for growth and expansion which will include, among other items, the creation of a new Asphalt Maintenance Division, relocation to a larger and more centralized headquarters location in Pembroke Pines, Florida, creating a new and robust website together with a more powerful social media presence.

"We have worked with Andy Abbate and Tenbrook Associates and found them to be an outstanding resource," said Miguel Lopez Jr., President / CEO, of Miguel Lopez Jr. Asphalt Maintenance.  "They are highly creative, provide outstanding advise and are well connected to both the business and governmental communities."

We are honored to be chosen to represent Miguel Lopez Jr. Asphalt Maintenance," said Andy Abbate, President of Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations.  "They are an outstanding family owned business with an eclectic client base consisting of commercial developers, office space and mall managers and homeowner associations."

About Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations
Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations is a full service boutique firm that grows businesses by increasing their visibility and promoting their brand to attract new customers. For more information call 305-597-0055 or visit www.tenbrook.us.

