Miguel Lopez Jr. Asphalt Maintenance Names Tenbrook Associates Agency-of-Record
Florida's leading asphalt maintenance firm retains Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations
Tenbrook Associates Marketing and Public Relations (http://tenbrook.us/)
"We have worked with Andy Abbate and Tenbrook Associates and found them to be an outstanding resource," said Miguel Lopez Jr., President / CEO, of Miguel Lopez Jr. Asphalt Maintenance. "They are highly creative, provide outstanding advise and are well connected to both the business and governmental communities."
"We are honored to be chosen to represent Miguel Lopez Jr. Asphalt Maintenance,"
About Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations
Tenbrook Associates Marketing & Public Relations is a full service boutique firm that grows businesses by increasing their visibility and promoting their brand to attract new customers. For more information call 305-597-0055 or visit www.tenbrook.us.
