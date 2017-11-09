 

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Strategic Updates on GovSatCom and Progress Beyond 2017 at SMi's 19th Global MilSatCom Event

European Commission, European Defence Agency, European Space Agency to discuss progress of the GovSatCom project at the Global MilSatCom Conference this November.
 
375 X 375 GMSC
375 X 375 GMSC
LONDON, England - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- SMi Group's 19th Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition will present an exclusive interactive panel discussion, where key experts will explore strategic updates on the GovSatCom Initiative and projected progress beyond 2017.

Key points on the discussion will include:
Important developments and perspectives from the key stakeholders: European Commission: Findings of the Impact Assessment European Defence Agency: Feedback from the GovSatCom Programme demonstration and lessons learned European Space Agency: Progress in the implementation of the GovSatCom Precursor Programme Cooperation with allies within the EU and opportunities to improve collaboration: Future timeframes and targets from the GovSatCom Initiative

Panelists include:
Gerard Donelan, Vice-President for Defence & Security, SES Holger Lueschow, Programme Manager Satellite Communication and Project Officer, Radio Spectrum, Capability, Armament & Technology, European Defence Agency Hermann Ludwig Moeller, Head of Institutional and European Programmes Office, Director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications, European Space Agency Representative from European Commission

The panel discussion comes at a relevant time when a congested, contested, and competitive space domain presents many challenges in the military and defence sector. With only a handful of European countries possessing dedicated satellites for military communications, crisis and security management, ensuring effective resiliency and protection through international collaboration has become more crucial than ever.

The GovSatCom Initiative was proposed as a response to this situation and is designed to help gather and allocate government and commercial satellite solutions among EU member states. An impending decision on whether the project goes ahead and which countries participate is expected soon, and stakeholders aim to have the project up and running by early 2018.

Other key panel discussions at the conference will focus on The Wideband SatCom Analysis of Alternatives and SatCom on the Move. More information about the panel discussion can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/prlog.

SMi Group's Global MilSatCom 2017, which takes place on 7-9 November 2017, is described as "Europe's leading military event for satellite professionals". The conference will bring together 500 international senior military and key industry representatives to network, benchmark, and learn about the latest developments in SatCom technology, discuss strategies to fulfil capability gaps, and address critical military and government requirements.

For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website.

19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK

---ENDS---

Contact Information:

For queries on military bookings, contact James Hitchen on jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk. For sponsorship and exhibition details, contact Alia Malick on amalick@smi-online.co.uk. For media enquiries, contact Honey de Gracia on hdegracia@smi-online.co.uk.

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12649237/1
End
SMi Group Ltd. News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share