Strategic Updates on GovSatCom and Progress Beyond 2017 at SMi's 19th Global MilSatCom Event
European Commission, European Defence Agency, European Space Agency to discuss progress of the GovSatCom project at the Global MilSatCom Conference this November.
Key points on the discussion will include:
Important developments and perspectives from the key stakeholders:
Panelists include:
Gerard Donelan, Vice-President for Defence & Security, SES Holger Lueschow, Programme Manager Satellite Communication and Project Officer, Radio Spectrum, Capability, Armament & Technology, European Defence Agency Hermann Ludwig Moeller, Head of Institutional and European Programmes Office, Director of Telecommunications and Integrated Applications, European Space Agency Representative from European Commission
The panel discussion comes at a relevant time when a congested, contested, and competitive space domain presents many challenges in the military and defence sector. With only a handful of European countries possessing dedicated satellites for military communications, crisis and security management, ensuring effective resiliency and protection through international collaboration has become more crucial than ever.
The GovSatCom Initiative was proposed as a response to this situation and is designed to help gather and allocate government and commercial satellite solutions among EU member states. An impending decision on whether the project goes ahead and which countries participate is expected soon, and stakeholders aim to have the project up and running by early 2018.
Other key panel discussions at the conference will focus on The Wideband SatCom Analysis of Alternatives and SatCom on the Move. More information about the panel discussion can be found on www.globalmilsatcom.com/
SMi Group's Global MilSatCom 2017, which takes place on 7-9 November 2017, is described as "Europe's leading military event for satellite professionals"
For those interested to attend, registration is now live on the event website.
19th Global MilSatCom Conference and Exhibition
7-9 November 2017
Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, London, UK
