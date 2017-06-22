News By Tag
Global and Chinese Copper Zinc Brazing Filler Metals Industry Forecast Analysis till 2022
Brazing is a process of metal-joining in which two or more metal items are joined together by melting and flowing a filler metal into the joint. Brass is a copper and zinc metal alloy with the proportions of zinc and copper that can be varied to create a range of brasses with varying properties. The different utilities of brass include, decoration due to its bright gold-like appearance; for plumbing and electrical applications;
The provided report initiates with the introduction of the copper-zinc brazing filler metals industry with a brief detailing about the development & status of the industry. Further, the manufacturing technology of the copper-zinc brazing filler metals is discussed for development, analysis, and trends of the brazing metals manufacturing technology. Moving to the next section, the global key manufacturers are featured along with the company profile, product information, 2012-2017 production information and contact information.
Furthermore, 2012-2017 global and Chinese market of copper zinc brazing filler metals is evaluated highlighting various market factors such as market status, forecast market, and industry chain structure. Lastly, the global and Chinese economic impact on the discussed industry is evaluated coupled with market dynamics of the industry and new project's market entry strategy and feasibility studies.
