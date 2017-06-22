 
News By Tag
* Mary Ann Liebert
* Subscription sales
* Pcg
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New Rochelle
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. Announces Representation Agreement with PCG for India, Latin America

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mary Ann Liebert
* Subscription sales
* Pcg

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* New Rochelle - New York - US

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/) announces a new exclusive agreement with PCG (Publishers Communication Group) to provide subscription sales representation across India and Latin America. The three-year agreement is effective August 1, 2017.

"PCG provides the high-level of market knowledge and insight that we need as we grow in these important territories," said Wendy Newsham, Director of Institutional Sales and Business Development at Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. "Their track record for generating success, combined with their responsiveness and communication, will ensure a strong partnership to promote our highly valued and sought-after content."

PCG, an Ingenta company, is an internationally recognized sales and marketing consulting firm providing a range of services designed to support and drive publishers' sales strategy. The content sales partner agreement comprises Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.'s complete portfolio of over 80 peer-reviewed journals.

"It's a great testament to the international infrastructure PCG has built over our 25 years and the expertise of our marketing, sales, and research teams that a revered publisher such as Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. entrusts us with their prestigious content," commented Melissanne Scheld, Managing Director of PCG.

About the Publisher

Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/) is a privately held, fully integrated media company universally acknowledged for publishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in the most promising areas of biomedical research, biotechnology and regenerative medicine, clinical medicine, public health, law, environmental studies, and technology and engineering. The company's publications make critical contributions in advancing research and facilitating collaboration throughout the world in academia, industry, and government, and are also highly respected resources for legislators, policymakers, and educators. A complete list of the firm's journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on the Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers website.

Media Contact
Jennifer Gatti
914-740-2149
jgatti@liebertpub.com
End
Source:
Email:***@liebertpub.com Email Verified
Tags:Mary Ann Liebert, Subscription sales, Pcg
Industry:Business
Location:New Rochelle - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share