Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. Announces Representation Agreement with PCG for India, Latin America
"PCG provides the high-level of market knowledge and insight that we need as we grow in these important territories,"
PCG, an Ingenta company, is an internationally recognized sales and marketing consulting firm providing a range of services designed to support and drive publishers' sales strategy. The content sales partner agreement comprises Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.'s complete portfolio of over 80 peer-reviewed journals.
"It's a great testament to the international infrastructure PCG has built over our 25 years and the expertise of our marketing, sales, and research teams that a revered publisher such as Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. entrusts us with their prestigious content," commented Melissanne Scheld, Managing Director of PCG.
About the Publisher
Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers (http://www.liebertpub.com/
Media Contact
Jennifer Gatti
914-740-2149
jgatti@liebertpub.com
