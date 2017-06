Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. Announces Representation Agreement with PCG for India, Latin America

Media Contact

Jennifer Gatti

914-740-2149

Jennifer Gatti
914-740-2149
jgatti@liebertpub.com

--(http://www.liebertpub.com/)announces a new exclusive agreement with PCG (Publishers Communication Group) to provide subscription sales representation across India and Latin America. The three-year agreement is effective August 1, 2017."PCG provides the high-level of market knowledge and insight that we need as we grow in these important territories,"said, Director of Institutional Sales and Business Development at Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. "Their track record for generating success, combined with their responsiveness and communication, will ensure a strong partnership to promote our highly valued and sought-after content."PCG, an Ingenta company, is an internationally recognized sales and marketing consulting firm providing a range of services designed to support and drive publishers' sales strategy. The content sales partner agreement comprises Mary Ann Liebert, Inc.'s complete portfolio of over 80 peer-reviewed journals."It's a great testament to the international infrastructure PCG has built over our 25 years and the expertise of our marketing, sales, and research teams that a revered publisher such as Mary Ann Liebert, Inc. entrusts us with their prestigious content," commented, Managing Director of PCG. http://www.liebertpub.com/ ) is a privately held, fully integrated media company universally acknowledged for publishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in the most promising areas of biomedical research, biotechnology and regenerative medicine, clinical medicine, public health, law, environmental studies, and technology and engineering. The company's publications make critical contributions in advancing research and facilitating collaboration throughout the world in academia, industry, and government, and are also highly respected resources for legislators, policymakers, and educators. A complete list of the firm's journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on thewebsite.