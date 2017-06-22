Bitcentral Announces KTAB/KRBC Nexstar Station Goes Live with Core News™

KTAB - KRBC Go Live with Core Select

Contact

Sonia Fernandez

***@bitcentral.com Sonia Fernandez

End

-- Bitcentral, Inc., a provider of efficient digital and broadcast video efficient media workflows that maximize the value of media, today announced the successful launch of Abilene, TX station KTAB/KRBC on its new complete Dual-Control-Room CORE Select system based on Bitcentral's Core News solution, #1 in its market.Core News is the leading live news production system for broadcasters globally with a proven U.S. leading market share. This scalable and modular system allows for stations of all sizes to unify their story production processes, while sharing content across station groups with simple drag and drop story sharing.Bitcentral extends its congratulations and appreciation to the staff of KTAB/KRBC for their partnership throughout the implementation process and looks forward to being a valued partner moving forward.The company, whose corporate headquarters is in Newport Beach, CA and whose Latin American headquarters is in Mexico City, Mexico, provides software solutions that maximize the value of media workflows. Our reliable and flexible product offerings provide customers with the features they want and world class support to back them up. Since 2000, we have gained a trusted partnership reputation with news and media customers, providing them with efficient media workflows that result in higher productivity – all while helping them increase their audience reach and competitive market position. We design forward looking, pragmatically designed and exceptionally reliable media solutions in news, sports, and emerging-platform content.We are dedicated to creating a culture of proactive sharing and listening to understand, an environment that attracts and retains the right talent, as well as to providing the right resources and the right tools for a productive and rewarding work environment.If you'd like an expert at Bitcentral to walk you through our workflow solutions, please email us at sales@bitcentral.comFor media inquiries contact Sonia Fernandez: sfernandez@bitcentral.com