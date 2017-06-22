News By Tag
Home Repairs Arrive Just in Time through $6K Special Needs Grant
Ms. Strickland applied and was awarded a $6,000 SNAP grant through FBT Bank and Mortgage, an FHLB Dallas member institution. The grant covered the cost of replacing countertops and several interior doors that were peeling, as well as repainting the home's exterior.
"If I hadn't gotten the grant, there was nothing I could have done," Ms. Strickland said. "The repairs have helped a whole lot. I have lived here 30 years, and I am just very thankful for the work."
SNAP provides grant funds for the necessary repair and rehabilitation of owner-occupied housing of eligible, special-needs individuals. Since FHLB Dallas established the program in 2009, FBT Bank and Mortgage and FHLB Dallas have awarded $355,455 in SNAP grants to assist 57 Arkansas families.
FBT Bank and Mortgage Vice President Scott Smith assisted Ms. Strickland with her SNAP application.
"We see a great demand in our area for this type of financial support," Mr. Smith said. "Being able to help some of our community residents to stay in their homes gives us tremendous peace of mind. We thank FHLB Dallas for making this possible."
Since SNAP's inception in 2009, more than $11.6 million has been awarded in grants through FHLB Dallas member institutions to assist more than 2,300 families across FHLB Dallas' five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. In 2016, FHLB Dallas awarded nearly $1 million in SNAP grants that assisted 205 families. The 2017 SNAP funding, made available in January on a first-come, first-served basis, has been exhausted.
"Each year, SNAP is our most sought-after program because the grants target an underserved population,"
About FBT Bank and Mortgage
About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas
The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $57.5 billion as of March 31, 2017, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community investment by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 850 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit fhlb.com (http://www.fhlb.com/
