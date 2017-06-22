 
BAM Marine of Florida Overhauls Boatstuffexpress.com

Boatstuffexpress.com - Newly revamped website offers one stop shopping
 
 
Summer is here!
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- BAM Marine of Florida Inc. announces the re-launch their completely revamped website BoatStuffExpress.com.

"Now sharing the same platform as our well-established first site, Mercruiserparts.com, BAM's customers will have the same real-time stock status they currently enjoy and also save time and money at checkout by having one shopping cart for both sites" says Marc Berman, president of the company.

"As one of the largest dealers of genuine Mercury Marine engines and parts in the U.S., Boatstuffexpress.com is the perfect complement to our existing site" adds Berman.

With an extensive selection of general boating accessories like life jackets, anchors and anodes or fun stuff like barbeques and unbreakable margarita glasses, BAM now offers truly one stop shopping. "From Fun to Functional, it's all here" sums up the new site pretty well.

In business for over 45 years, BAM Marine is one of the largest stocking dealers of genuine Mercury Marine parts in the country and also home to the Super Cyborg high performance and racing transmission.

http://www.boatstuffexpress.com/
http://www.mercruiserparts.com/

