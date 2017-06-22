SWAT Environmental Talks Radon and Summer

Contact

-- Summer is a happy time. Most people look forward to this season in particular. School is out, the weather is nice, and the sun is shining. Life is seemingly enjoyable and nothing can bring you down. But what if there was something that could put a damper on the fun? SWAT Environmental is making it a mission to inform homeowners about the danger that could make your summer turn for the worse: Radon gas. This is a hazard that could be lurking in the home without any knowledge or sign of its' presence, making it even more threatening.Radon gas is a colorless, odorless and tasteless radioactive gas. It is formed by the radioactive decay of uranium in the soil. Radon gas is always present; the levels of the radon gas found in or near your home are where the danger originates. Radon gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer, only falling to second hand smoke damage. Radon gas contains microscopic, radioactive particles that are in the air. When the air is breathed in, these miniscule particles go with, getting trapped inside the lungs. Over time, the buildup of these particles in the lungs can be life threatening. The level of Radon gas in the air will determine how much is inhaled per minute. For example, air with an elevated level of Radon means that homeowners are breathing in more radioactive particles than homeowners with a low level.According to a study done by Pennsylvania State University, levels of radon gas may be as much as 10 times higher in the summer than in the winter. Since Radon is found in the soil, the weather patterns and temperature play a part in how high the levels could be. The main testing season for this gas is in the winter, but with the conclusion of the study saying that levels can be higher in the summer, homeowners are encouraged to test year-round. Radon may also be a huge risk if temperatures get extremely high in the summer. If the summer sees unusually high temps, homeowners may be tempted to turn the air conditioning on, sealing the house from any outside influence. This would keep all the radon-infused air inside, contaminating the habitant's lungs. With the environment always changing, temperatures fluctuate every day. Testing for Radon gas in the summer is just another way of ensuring the safety of the home.Summer is a time to be safe and healthy. Along with taking the proper procedures to mask any risk of sunburns, test the home for Radon gas as well. It is equally important to stay safe outdoors as it is indoors. SWAT Environmental urges homeowners to test for Radon gas, and if the levels come back dangerous, mitigate. The mitigation will pull the Radon from the bottom of the house where it is most common, and up past the house. This action dilutes the toxins in the gas, so the air will then be safe to breathe. This is the only way to know for sure that your home, and loved ones, are safe.