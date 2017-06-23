 
Dietary supplement industry leader Genesis PURE, Inc. announces corporate rebranding

New brand reflects company's commitment to delivering unmatched products and opportunity.
 
 
FRISCO, Texas - June 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Genesis PURE, Inc., a leading innovator of nutritional supplements and weight-loss products based on a philosophy of delivering Whole Health, unveiled the company's new corporate brand and logo to Members and Independent Business Owners (IBOs).

"We are excited to introduce PURE: People United Reaching Everyone, a fresh rebrand that represents where we are today and our vision for the future," said Daren Hogge, CEO. "The evolution of our branding, as seen in our packaging and online presence, symbolizes the progressive spirit of our company and our commitment to providing innovative products with the best that nature and science has to offer."

An updated logo and leaf revitalize the company's mission to enrich lives through smart, simplified nutrition and a supportive culture. The company's rebranding also includes product packaging, sales tools, social media (@livepureglobal), and an updated website, livepure.com. The company will immediately begin rolling out the new branding across all platforms.

"PURE: People United Reaching Everyone, reflects a community that is united by a mission to create a better world and change people's lives. This was our mission from the beginning, and is even a stronger part of who we are today," said Daren Hogge, CEO. "As a community, we deliver Whole Health through a product portfolio of unique ingredients and formulas created for excellence and effectiveness. Our rebranding and the Whole Health philosophy provide a powerful story to support IBOs' efforts to share the products."

Visit us at http://www.livepure.com/ to begin exploring PURE's products and brand categories. You can also connect with PURE: People United Reaching Everyone on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/livepureglobal/.

About PURE

PURE: People United Reaching Everyone is a leading innovator in health and wellness products with a mission to enrich lives through simplified nutrition and a supportive culture. The products work together; complementing and supporting each other to maximize their effectiveness and deliver optimal results. PURE is an international company with offices in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, and Korea. Global headquarters is in Frisco, Texas. For more information on the products or business opportunity, visit livepure.com.

