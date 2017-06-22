R. K. Redding Construction Builds on Success at the AGC Build Georgia Award Ceremony

Banneker High School CTE Addition marks the 10th year in a row that RKR wins a top honor

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Construction

• Building

• Schools Industry:

• Construction Location:

• Atlanta - Georgia - US Subject:

• Awards

Contact

Rob Kremer CO-P Integrated Marketing

***@co-p.com Rob Kremer CO-P Integrated Marketing

End

-- PONTE VEDRA, Fla. – R. K. Redding Construction (RKR) has received a top honor for the 10year in a row from AGC Georgia, the statewide chapter of The Associated General Contractors of America, Inc. (AGC of America). The award was presented to RKR President & CEO Randall Redding at the AGC Build Georgia awards ceremony. The firm's work on the Banneker High School Addition was recognized with ain the General Contractor division.R. K. Redding Construction (RKR), a full service, multi-disciplinary construction management and general construction contracting firm, worked diligently to fulfill Banneker's motto of "Striving for Excellence. Learning for Life."Halfway through project, the Fulton County School District decided that the new facility was an asset they wanted to offer to students throughout the District, not just to the students on campus at Banneker. This decision required RKR to make changes in the field for additional site work to accommodate busses at the building and to provide additional parking."We set out to provide our clients with the highest quality construction project for the best possible value and to do so with honesty, integrity and the highest level of customer service," said Redding. "Customer service for contractors is often measured by budget and schedule performance. At RKR, meeting the budget and schedule requirements is expected; instead, we measure client service and satisfaction on our ability to accommodate the requests from our clients that arise during the project."The 41,000 SF addition stands as a single-story structure connected to the existing school through a pedestrian bridge, each built while the school remained fully operational and occupied. The facility provides classrooms, Production Lab, Construction Lab, Culinary Arts Lab, and office space for the Police Department of Fulton County Schools.Recent AGC Georgia Awards for RKR include the following projects: Alexander High School Competition Gymnasium (2016), Roopville Road Baptist Church Worship Center (2015), West Georgia Technical College Allied Healthcare Building (2014), Trinka Davis Veterans Village (2013), GT Boggs NRE Lab Renovation and UWG Campus Bookstore (2012), Paulding County High School Addition/Renovation (2011), UWG Greek Village (2010), North Paulding School Cluster (2009) and Rockmart Middle School (2008).