Bank of America Awards $15,000 to United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties

2017 BoA check presentation
2017 BoA check presentation
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Bank of America Charitable Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant to the United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties (UWVFC).

This grant was awarded to the organization's community impact fund and will provide vital support to UWVFC's initiatives in working with funded partner agencies to provide basic human services to low income families.

United Way works to ensure food and shelter are provided to these families and addresses financial stability issues via access to benefits and resources.

"There are more than 3,200 homeless families in the two-county area and more families than ever before need direct services," said Dennis Burns, CEO of UWVFC. "We are so grateful to Bank of America for its generosity in support of our efforts to address these challenges facing our community."

The mission of UWVFC is to increase the organized capacity of our community to care for its people. UWVFC raises funds for 30 funded programs through 23 partner agencies and brings local volunteers and community leaders together to identify and solve local problems and continues to advance the common good by focusing on education, financial stability, and health.

# # #

About United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties

The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations.  Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund programs making a community impact.  For more information, visit http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564) if you or someone you know needs help or wants to learn how to Give, Advocate, or Volunteer.

