Aureus Group Parent Company Named to Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ in North America
Aureus Group specializes in staffing within the practice areas of finance and accounting, information technology and information systems, healthcare leadership, and executive search.
C&A will be honored alongside the other recipients of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award at an awards gala. The gala will be held on September 11th, 2017 at the historic Saenger Theatre in New Orleans as part of the Achievers Annual Customer Experience Conference (ACE).
"Employee experience remains a top priority for employees in 2017," observed David Brennan, Achievers general manager. "The impressive Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Award winners are using rewards and recognition to foster positive, productive workplaces. We're excited to learn from them and honor their accomplishments."
The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces™ Awards are judged by an esteemed panel of academics and thought leaders in the field of employee engagement. The 2017 judging panel also included representation from the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), HR Technology Conference and HRO Today. The judges evaluated each applicant company based on the Eight Elements of Employee Engagement™: Communication, Leadership, Culture, Rewards & Recognition, Professional & Personal Growth, Accountability & Performance, Vision & Values and Corporate Social Responsibility.
"As a company, we are continually looking for new and innovative ways to further enrich the employee experience in all facets of our business and our workplace," said Scot Thompson, president & CEO, C&A Industries. "We are proud to be recognized for our success in engaging our employees, which is paramount in order for us to consistently deliver an exceptional service and ensure the satisfaction and loyalty of our clients over the long term."
Thompson added, "Our investment in our employees has resulted in an extraordinary team that is focused, motivated, passionate, and one that lives our mission and values every day. We are fortunate to have the finest group of employees in our industry."
In 2017, C&A was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work in Omaha for the seventh time in nine years.
To learn more about Aureus Group, visit us at https://www.aureusgroup.com.
ABOUT AUREUS GROUP:
Aureus Group is a leader in staffing and recruiting, offering a full range of hiring options for organizations ranging from small and mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 companies. Aureus Group specializes in the areas of accounting and finance, information systems and information technology, and executive search. Staffing solutions include direct hire, Match Hire®, contract/project staffing, and interim executive. Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Aureus Group has regional offices located in Kansas City, Missouri and Des Moines, Iowa. Aureus Group is an affiliate of Omaha-based C&A Industries, a leading provider of human capital management solutions for more than 45 years.
ABOUT C&A INDUSTRIES, INC.:
C&A is a national leader in staffing and recruiting. Through its affiliate firms, Aureus Group, Aureus Medical Group, AurStaff, and Celebrity Staff, C&A has provided Human Capital Management Solutions to a wide variety of industries for more than 45 years, including supplemental, contract-hire, and direct hire programs. Non-staffing divisions of C&A include FocusOne Solutions, a managed services provider; AurTravel, a full service travel agency; AurHomes, specializing in corporate housing; and its philanthropic arm, The Kim Foundation. C&A is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, with subsidiary offices located in Lincoln and Omaha, Nebraska; Kansas City, Missouri; and Des Moines, Iowa.
