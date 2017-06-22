Benjamin Ross Group, LLC Sells Executive Suite Catering, Essex County, NJ

PRINCETON, N.J.
- June 28, 2017
-- Benjamin Ross Group, a mergers and acquisitions/
business brokerage firm, www.BenjaminRossGroup.com, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of our client, Executive Suite Catering in Essex County, NJ, to a private investor.
Executive Suite Catering (http://www.executivesuitecatering.com/)
, established in 1992, has been servicing clients throughout the New York/New Jersey area, as well as parts of Southern Connecticut and Eastern Pennsylvania. The business has evolved to become a comprehensive food catering provider to a diverse client base including fortune 500 organizations, universities, private airlines, local day camps, individuals requesting private at-home, drop-off or on-location catering services, and much more.
Benjamin Ross Group (www.BenjaminRossGroup.com)
performed a valuation of the company, was engaged as a business broker to sell the business, identified a qualified candidate to purchase the business, and secured SBA financing for the transaction. The Benjamin Ross Group works with business owners who want to sell their businesses and routinely sells 95% of the businesses they represent, whereas the national average is only 20%.About Benjamin Ross Group:
With offices in Princeton, NJ, Southampton, PA, and Radnor, PA, the Benjamin Ross Group is the most experienced, professional and exclusive business sales, mergers and acquisitions/
business broker firm in the Mid-Atlantic Region. The company represents well-managed businesses, regardless of their size. It provides a full range of services relating to buying, selling or merging businesses; business financing and valuation; and exit planning. For more information, go to: www.BenjaminRossGroup.com