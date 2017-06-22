News By Tag
Peabody Properties' Charlesview Residences Celebrates 2nd Anniversary of StartNOW Boston
Kithara Project is a non-profit organization working to advance its mission of promoting widespread and equitable access to the guitar worldwide.
Charlesview Residences is the home of Kithara Project's only Boston program.
Kithara Project is a non-profit organization working to advance its mission of promoting widespread and equitable access to the guitar worldwide. The guitar is the focus of the organization due in part to its accessibility and versatility, making it an ideal tool, not just for enriching the cultural life of a community, but also for stimulating social empowerment where it is needed most. In general, the organization's work is concentrated in the creation of long-term, sustainable guitar programs in underserved communities. These no-cost programs provide local children and young adults with instruments, weekly workshop opportunities, performance opportunities, and performance attendance opportunities. In addition to the Charlesview location, Kithara Project currently oversees its original program, in a Mexico City shantytown called Yuguelito.
Charlesview Residences first became affiliated with the StartNOW Boston program during the program's inaugural year in 2015; at that time Kithara Project filmed a promotional video at the Brighton residences. The StartNOW Boston program, taught by instructor Carl Straussner, is free of charge; guitars are provided for participants to use and practice with, also at no cost. The program continues to expand – a summer workshop has just been confirmed, thanks to a grant from Boston Centers for Youth and Families, and a fall workshop is presently in the planning stages.
Youth from the program performed duets and solos at the anniversary event. Bill Rosenberg, Charlesview Board Member, and Misty Pisani, Resident Service Coordinator of Charlesview, also participated in an ensemble with Kithara Project founders.
"The kids were so excited about this program that Kithara Project decided to launch at our community center here in 2015," said Pisani, noting that the partnership "has been wonderful.
"It's remarkable to witness the transformation of these children, who otherwise might have very few musical encounters in their lives, and see close up what a profoundly positive impact Kithara Project has on them," Pisani added. "We are very proud of our affiliation with StartNOW Boston and Kithara Project and look forward to many more years together."
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 50 on the 2016 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
Photo caption:
Kithara – Audrey Chen: Kithara Project Audrey Chen gets ready for her lesson.
