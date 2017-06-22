 
News By Tag
* Brightwater Blue Residences
* Berkshire Hathaway
* Dewey Mitchell
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Tampa
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
28272625242322


Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Named Exclusive Sales Representative for Brightwater Blue Residences

 
 
Brightwater Blue Exterior
Brightwater Blue Exterior
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Brightwater Blue Residences
* Berkshire Hathaway
* Dewey Mitchell

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Tampa - Florida - US

TAMPA, Fla. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group (http://www.bhhsfloridaproperties.com) is partnering with Brightwater Blue Residences LLC and Regency Developments to be the exclusive sales representative for Brightwater Blue Residences, a luxury waterfront townhome community on Clearwater Beach.

         "Brightwater Blue is the area's preeminent address for everyone who wants to be on the water and near the beach," said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. "There is nothing like Brightwater Blue in the area and we are thrilled to be affiliated with this exceptional property."

         Brightwater Blue Residences offer a tropical resort-style feel with easy access to the Gulf, upscale boating amenities and a convenient location within walking distance to Clearwater Beach. With private docks and boats slips available to accommodate up to a 40' vessel, Brightwater Blue appeals to the boaters' lifestyle.

Designed with Dutch West-Indies architecture to complement the beautiful waterfront setting, each residence at Brightwater Blue includes luxury appointments and high-end finishes including KitchenAid Stainless Steel appliances, custom cabinetry and Quartz countertops. Residences include a private two-car garage and an expansive balconies for enjoying outdoor living and magnificent beach views. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, spa and sun deck. Brightwater Blue Residences are priced starting at $899,000.

         "The best way to sell a remarkable property is with the assistance of the dynamic sales team," said Brightwater Blue Developer Bill Mazas. "We selected Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group because of its expertise in luxury and waterfront properties. The company is known for its leadership, strength and success in the Tampa Bay real estate market, and we are already seeing tremendous results from their efforts."

Brightwater Blue Residences are the perfect choice for fulltime residents, secondary homeowners or vacation enjoyment. The community appeals to residents of all ages including empty nesters, early retirees and area professionals who want a second home near the beach. Brightwater Blue is an excellent choice for those looking for unique investment opportunities as the community permits leasing up to 12 times per year.

         "It is an honor to be asked to represent an iconic property such as Brightwater Blue," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "Our sales team is experienced in selling luxury residences and is intimately familiar with the market. We encourage interested buyers to visit the community's onsite sales office and model, and learn more about Brightwater Blue's lifestyle."

         Berkshire Hathaway recently appointed real estate veteran Scott McNay of the company's Belleair office to lead the sales efforts at Brightwater Blue. Located at 170 Brightwater Drive in Clearwater, the community sales office is open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information, call (727) 647-6533, email BrightwaterBlue@bhhsflpg.com or visit www.BrightwaterBlue.com.

Contact
Clockwork Marketing
***@clockworkmarketing.com
End
Source:Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Brightwater Blue Residences, Berkshire Hathaway, Dewey Mitchell
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Tampa - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 28, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share