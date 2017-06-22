News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Named Exclusive Sales Representative for Brightwater Blue Residences
"Brightwater Blue is the area's preeminent address for everyone who wants to be on the water and near the beach," said Allen Crumbley, Broker/Owner of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group. "There is nothing like Brightwater Blue in the area and we are thrilled to be affiliated with this exceptional property."
Brightwater Blue Residences offer a tropical resort-style feel with easy access to the Gulf, upscale boating amenities and a convenient location within walking distance to Clearwater Beach. With private docks and boats slips available to accommodate up to a 40' vessel, Brightwater Blue appeals to the boaters' lifestyle.
Designed with Dutch West-Indies architecture to complement the beautiful waterfront setting, each residence at Brightwater Blue includes luxury appointments and high-end finishes including KitchenAid Stainless Steel appliances, custom cabinetry and Quartz countertops. Residences include a private two-car garage and an expansive balconies for enjoying outdoor living and magnificent beach views. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, spa and sun deck. Brightwater Blue Residences are priced starting at $899,000.
"The best way to sell a remarkable property is with the assistance of the dynamic sales team," said Brightwater Blue Developer Bill Mazas. "We selected Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group because of its expertise in luxury and waterfront properties. The company is known for its leadership, strength and success in the Tampa Bay real estate market, and we are already seeing tremendous results from their efforts."
Brightwater Blue Residences are the perfect choice for fulltime residents, secondary homeowners or vacation enjoyment. The community appeals to residents of all ages including empty nesters, early retirees and area professionals who want a second home near the beach. Brightwater Blue is an excellent choice for those looking for unique investment opportunities as the community permits leasing up to 12 times per year.
"It is an honor to be asked to represent an iconic property such as Brightwater Blue," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group Broker/Owner Dewey Mitchell. "Our sales team is experienced in selling luxury residences and is intimately familiar with the market. We encourage interested buyers to visit the community's onsite sales office and model, and learn more about Brightwater Blue's lifestyle."
Berkshire Hathaway recently appointed real estate veteran Scott McNay of the company's Belleair office to lead the sales efforts at Brightwater Blue. Located at 170 Brightwater Drive in Clearwater, the community sales office is open daily from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information, call (727) 647-6533, email BrightwaterBlue@
