Longer Reproductive Years Linked to 30% Lower Cardiovascular & Cerebrovascular Risk in Women

Journal of Women's Health

Media Contact

Jennifer Gatti

914-740-2149

jgatti@liebertpub.com Jennifer Gatti914-740-2149

End

-- A new study has shown that every 1 year increase in reproductive duration—years from menarche to menopause—was associated with a 3% reduction in a woman's risk of angina or stroke. These results, demonstrated in women 60 years of age and older, support a protective role for estrogen, as reported in an article ina peer-reviewed publication from. The article is available free on thewebsite until July 28, 2017.Coauthors Hend Mansoor, PharmD, Islam Elgendy, MD, Richard Segal, PhD, and Abraham Hartzema, PhD, University of Florida, Gainesville, present their findings in the article entitled "Duration of Reproductive Years and the Risk of Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Events in Older Women: Insights from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (http://online.liebertpub.com/doi/full/10.1089/jwh.2016.6013)." The researchers compared cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events among women divided into two groups, longer reproductive duration (<30 years from beginning to end of menstruation)and shorter reproduction duration (<30 years), performing subgroup analysis for 5-year increments in the longer duration group."By evaluating women's risk of cardiovascular and cerebrovascular events based on the duration of their reproductive years, rather than just their age at menarche or their age at menopause as individual variables, Mansoor et al. take into account the effect of cumulative exposure to sex hormones such as estrogen," says Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Editor-in-Chief of, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health., published monthly,is a core multidisciplinary journal dedicated to the diseases and conditions that hold greater risk for or are more prevalent among women, as well as diseases that present differently in women. Led by Editor-in-Chief Susan G. Kornstein, MD, Executive Director of the Virginia Commonwealth University Institute for Women's Health, Richmond, VA, and President of the Academy of Women's Health, the Journal covers the latest advances and clinical applications of new diagnostic procedures and therapeutic protocols for the prevention and management of women's healthcare issues. Complete tables of content and a sample issue may be viewed on thewebsite.is the official journal of the Academy of Women's Health (http://www.academyofwomenshealth.org/)and the Society for Women's Health Research.is an interdisciplinary, international association of physicians, nurses, and other health professionals who work across the broad field of women's health, providing its members with up-to-date advances and options in clinical care that will enable the best outcomes for their women patients. The Academy's focus includes the dissemination of translational research and evidence-based practices for disease prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of women across the lifespan.is a privately held, fully integrated media company known for establishing authoritative peer-reviewed journals in many promising areas of science and biomedical research, includingandIts biotechnology trade magazine, GEN (), was the first in its field and is today the industry's most widely read publication worldwide. A complete list of the firm's 80 journals, books, and newsmagazines is available on thewebsite.140 Huguenot Street, New Rochelle, NY 10801 www.liebertpub.comPhone:(914) 740-2100 (800) M-LIEBERT Fax (914) 740-2101