June 2017
Crockwell Farm Wedding, Northamptonshire

Creative and modern wedding photography from one of Northamptonshire's top wedding venues
 
DAVENTRY, England - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- The bride is walked down the aisle by her very proud looking father as her groom awaits her. It truly is one of the best days of their lives. With photography from Bridal prep all the way through till their first dance. The speeches were full of laughter and the occasional tear. The venue provided stunning photographic opportunities including amusing group shots, romantic couple shots and a whole load of documentary style photography. Outdoor photography and indoor photography in the converted barn ceremony room. Their day went without a hitch and it was a very rare occurrence for the bride to be bang on time, which Mrs Richards had already said she was going to be. Had Mrs Richards been a little later then I'm not sure Mr Richards could have stood the nerves, not that I can blame he, he was just massively excited to become a husband to his beautiful bride!

"We weren't expecting the day to be so stress free! The whole run up to the ceremony was so relaxing and calm. I (Hannah) literally had no nerves or anything. I was just super excited about marrying my best friend and being able to celebrate with all of my amazing family and friends."

Check out their wedding photography, advice and read all about what made their big day special at https://realityphotography.co.uk/crockwell-farm-wedding/

Reality Photography
