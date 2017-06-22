 
Above Board Chamber of Florida presents Collaboration Between Generations

Master the dynamics to effect organizational success and employee engagement
 
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- For its next luncheon meeting, Above Board Chamber of Florida presents "Collaboration Between Generations" from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Monday, July 10 at Hilton Naples, 5111 Tamiami Trail North and Thursday, July 13 at Pelican Preserve, 9802 Pelican Preserve Blvd. in Fort Myers. Reservations are required at AboveBoardChamber.com.

Our expert panelists represent four distinct generations and will explore the characteristics of each, including its members' distinct motivations, aversions, values and the strengths they bring to the marketplace. Generational differences and similarities will be discussed, with a focus on mutual respect and managing the dynamics to benefit the organization as a whole.

The Naples meeting will be emceed by Baby Boomer Robin Larkin, principal at Performance Management Associates, and will feature a panel including Arnold Klinsky (Traditionalist), a 40-year veteran of media and broadcasting; Brandie Dickerson (Gen X), executive vice president at Tri-Town Construction; Wotts Mercy (Millennial), special project coordinator at PACE Center for Girls, Collier at Immokalee; and Gail B. Williams (Baby Boomer), chief diversity officer and university president's cabinet member at Hodges University.

The Fort Myers meeting will also be emceed by Baby Boomer Robin Larkin, principal at Performance Management Associates, and will feature a panel including Bob Simpson (Traditionalist), CEO of LeeSar; Danielle Visone (Millennial), program director at Valerie's House; Brandie Dickerson (Gen X), executive vice president at Tri-Town Construction; and Marian Klink (Baby Boomer), assistant director of the Center for Nonprofit Excellence at Hodges University.

Naples lunch registration

Registration on or before Wednesday, July 5 will be $25 for members, $30 for guests. After July 5, registration will be $30 for members, $35 for guests.

Fort Myers lunch registration

Registration on or before Thursday, July 6 will be $25 for members, $30 for guests. After July 6, registration will be $30 for members, $35 for guests.

The Naples meeting will be sponsored by Brandie Dickerson of Tri-Town Construction, LLC and Robin Larkin of Performance Management Associates.

The Fort Myers meeting will be sponsored by Brandie Dickerson of Tri-Town Construction and Brian Chapman Jr. at State Insurance.

Non-members are encouraged to attend two meetings, then consider joining us to be part of the Above Board Chamber of Florida. To become a member, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426 (tel:(239)%20910-7426).

Special thanks to our 2017 yearly sponsors: CONRIC PR & Marketing, Fuller Online Solutions, E. Sue Huff and Associates, Pulse Technology Solutions, LLC, Spada Salon & Day Spa, Your Walking Billboard, Charlie McDonald Photography, Lady in Pink Photography and Signarama North Fort Myers.

The Above Board Chamber of Florida is dedicated to bringing people of all faiths together within the community, in the workplace and amongst one another. Their mission is to supply members with the tools that will allow them to take every aspect of their lives Above Board. For more information on the event or on how to become a member of the Above Board Chamber, contact Jeanne Sweeney at 239.910.7426 or visit AboveBoardChamber.com.

