News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Church's Chicken® Raises Over $350,000 in Support of No Kid Hungry
One of the World's Largest Fried Chicken Brands Surpasses 2016 Goals and Helps Provide More Than 3 Million Meals to Kids in Need
"Our guests, team members and franchisees have shown a tremendous commitment to the communities and families we serve," said Georgia Margeson (https://www.google.com/
From March 27 through April 23, all participating Church's restaurants also offered guests a coupon booklet with more than $20 in savings in return for a $1 donation to No Kid Hungry. Restaurants offered a Fill Your Plate, Fill Your Heart family meal for a special value price that also included a $1 donation. 100% of the proceeds from booklet sales and 100% of the $1 donation from the family meals goes directly to No Kid Hungry, a campaign that is ending childhood hunger by connecting children in need to programs like school breakfast and summer meals, and teaches low-income families to cook healthy, affordable foods. Every dollar raised provides up to 10 meals for kids. Learn more at NoKidHungry.org/
Participation Doubled
Participation for the 2017 No Kid Hungry Fundraiser was nearly double that of the previous year, with 90% of participating restaurants selling at least 500 coupon booklets, and more than half of all participating restaurants selling 1000 coupon books or more. A few restaurants event achieved astounding sales of more than 10,000 coupon books:
- Church's at 4525 North Belt West in Belleville, Illinois
- Church's at 2601 State Street in East St. Louis, Illinois
- Church's at 702 North Dal Paso Street in Hobbs, New Mexico
"Church's has proven to be one of our most energetic and enthusiastic partners," said Kate Steele (https://www.google.com/
About Church's Chicken®
Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Chicken, along with its sister brand
Texas Chicken® outside of the Americas, is one of the largest quick service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, Tender Strips®, sandwiches, honey-butter biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Church's Chicken® and Texas Chicken® have more than 1,600 locations in 27 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information, visit www.churchs.com. Follow Church's on Facebook at www.facebook.com/
About No Kid Hungry®
No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, eat healthy summer meals, and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse