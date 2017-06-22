News By Tag
Dave Cox DUI Seminar Gets Glowing Reviews From Missouri DUI Attorneys
Dave Cox, Middleton Idaho DUI Analyst and Consultant, recently concluded multiple DUI Seminars in Missouri, helping DUI attorneys win more DUI cases.
The attorneys who attended Dave Cox's DUI Seminar, "Winning DUI Cases", had great things to say about their experience. Here are some testimonials from some of Missouri's best DUI attorneys:
"Fantastic seminar. Dave is incredibly well versed in DWI practice and procedure, and the knowledge gained at this seminar will definitely help you win more DWI cases & get more clients."
Steve Edelman - St. Louis, Missouri
"Excited to use the materials for my practice."
Jason Heany - Windsor, Missouri
"Very informative. Exceptional knowledge base regarding the steps officers are taking and how to dissect that process."
James J. Randall - Monett, Missouri
"EXCELLENT program. Prepares defense to intelligently question whether or not intoxication was real. Cox very directly provides tools to question proof of intoxication/
Samuel Lee Scroggie - Maryville, Missouri
Dave Cox, DUI Analyst and Consultant, has personally trained thousands of attorneys across the United States. Dave is a former police officer and, during his career, he was recognized as one of the top DUI officers in the country. As an officer, Dave Cox was certified as a Drug Recognition Expert, the highest level of training available to DUI enforcement officers. Dave now specializes in training attorneys how to easily and effectively use the officer, the officer's training, and the officer's NHTSA Manuals to win DUI Cases.
In the upcoming weeks, Dave Cox will be presenting his DUI Seminar to attorneys in Mississippi, Maine, and Wisconsin. Dave will be visiting the following cities:
Tupelo, Gulfport, and Jackson; Mississippi
Bangor, Augusta, and Portland; Maine
Eau Claire, Madison, and Milwaukee; Wisconsin
To register for upcoming seminars, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com/
To learn more about Dave Cox and Your DUI Pro, please visit http://www.YourDUIPro.com
