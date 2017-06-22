Rich's Pizza Joint Launches New Site

Rich's Pizza Joint needed a new website that better displayed the pizza, specials, and gaming they have to offer! They recently launched a new website.

End

-- In an effort to improve their presence on the web, Rich's Pizza Joint released a new website at www.richspizzajoint.com.Rich's Pizza Joint in Tinley Park, IL offers the best pizza in the area—as well as additional delicious entrees and video gaming slots. Since 2008, Rich's Pizza Joint has been serving the Tinley Park area with their signature thin-crust pizza as well as their House Sausage and Peppers, Italian Beef Sandwiches, and Homemade Lasagna. And for those in Tinley who prefer thick crust, try out Rich's renowned Cheesy Chicago Two Flat pizza!Rich's Pizza Joint needed a new site to better feature their menu as well as their specials, catering options, upcoming events, and gaming opportunities. The new site displays photos from Rich's Pizza Joint's actual restaurant as well as real photos of their delicious food. The menu was customized to be easy to read online and there is even a newsletter signup at the bottom of every page.To make easy contact with Rich's Pizza Joint, to discover where they are located, or just to learn more about what they have to offer, check out their new site at www.richspizzajoint.com. "Life is fun and good when you're living like you should!" is the beloved motto that sticks around at Rich's Pizza Joint, along with the firm belief that good living requires eating good pizza.Rich's Pizza Joint's website was designed by LinkPoint Media, a Bourbonnais, Illinois-based Web design company specializing in sites for small businesses and nonprofits. LinkPoint Media has also designed sites for The Total Parent, World Conflicts Books, and the Kankakee chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Find them online at www.linkpointmedia.com.