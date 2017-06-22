Seeing the doctor before you go to Turkey for plastic surgery

MCAN Health is organizing Free Consultation Day with plastic Surgeon Dr Vural on 29th of July, 2017 in Marleybone, London

-- 40% of MCAN Health patients are coming from United Kingdom for plastic surgery and hair transplantation. The mostly preferred plastic surgeries are hair transplantation, liposuction, breast implant and nose job by Brits.British patients, before they come to Istanbul for their plastic surgery are sending their pictures to MCAN Health to get a treatment plan. MCAN Health also check the previous health information of the patient to understand if the patient is medically suitable for the surgery. Treatment plans provided by MCAN Health's plastic surgeons are telling the patients what is needed for a desired look such as if liposuction is enough or tummy-tuck is also needed; breast implant or breast implant and uplifting together; how many grafts needed to close the balding part of the scalp. Apart from getting the treatment plan based on the pictures and past medical information, patients have also the opportunity to make free Skype consultation with their surgeon to ask their questions directly.What if the patients have the opportunity to see their surgeon in their own location for face to face consultation?To ask their questions in their mind directly to their doctor before they come to Turkey. To be familiar with their surgeon.MCAN Health is proud to organize its second free consultation day in London on 29th of July,2017 to give the possibility to its patients to make face to face consultation with plastic surgeon Dr Vural.MCAN Health is well known medical tourism company in UK, Denmark and other Northern European countries. MCAN health is rewarded as best service provider by a popular health search engine in 2015 and 2016 where only 2% of the listed clinics get this award. Patient satisfaction has high importance for MCAN Health. So that MCAN Health follows each patient case regularly after they go back to their country.One of the most prominent feature of MCAN Health is to provide excellent follow-up of the treated patients until the healing process is completed and the desired outcome achieved. Because after-care is very critical for the success of the surgery, MCAN Health regularly follows its patients.MCAN Health provides hair transplantation, plastic surgery, dentistry and eye surgeries around with 70% lower prices than Europe with top notch quality service with experienced surgeons for international patients. MCAN Health's treatment packages include accommodation at 4-5 star hotels in the city center to allow patients to make sightseeing and shopping. MCAN Health also provides half-day city tour with an English spoken guide. From the first moment, the patient arrives to Istanbul until the departure, all transfers are provided by MCAN Health Driver with a comfortable VIP cars. Patient does not need to deal with taxi. Last but not least, a patient experience specialist spoke English, German, French and Arabic accompanies the patient during the consultation, before the surgery at the hospital, at the check-up and reachable 24/7 during the patient's stay. The aim of MCAN health is to provide an excellent patient experience with all the given services.These services are given with very reasonable and affordable prices for British patients. The FUE Hair Transplant is around £7,000 in UK for over 3,000 grafts whereas FUE Hair Transplant package with maximum number of grafts is £1600 including hotel and transfers and additional PRP treatment with MCAN Health. Breast implant prices is around £5,000 in UK whereas all inclusive package of breast implant is £2200.Having a surgery with experienced plastic surgeons, having the recuperation period in Istanbul by experiencing its beauty and pay less than 60-70% seems great but still it is a decision to be made to have a surgery overseas.MCAN Health invites Brits to its free consultation day in London with plastic surgeon Dr Vural to ask their questions, get your treatment plan and advantageous treatment package offers.