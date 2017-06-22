News By Tag
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Announces Shannon McKinnon Promotion
"Shannon is an award-winning real estate professional who is well known for her strength, stability, integrity and trust," said Vice President of Relocation and REO Linda Lindenmoyer. "We are fortunate to have her expertise and passion for this specialized facet of the real estate industry."
McKinnon has worked in the real estate industry for 12 years, earning her Broker's license in 2015. She has a passion for real estate investments, has worked with numerous investors on investment property purchases and is enthusiastic to represent banks and corporations as listing agent for the sale of their inventory properties.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty's relocation program can address all relocation needs. In addition to an area orientation and the buying and selling of residential real estate, the company's services include trailing partner employment assistance, household goods shipment referrals and single agency representation. The company's single agency representation provides the highest degree of accountability and works to serve the best interest of its clients.
"Our goal is to ensure that every transaction is as stress-free as possible," said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty Founder, President and CEO Linda Sherrer. "Our relocation-trained specialists have the knowledge and resources to assist, and are capable of handling the most complex situations while providing the highest-quality customer service."
For more information, visit www.FloridaNetworkRealty.com.
