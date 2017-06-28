News By Tag
Empty Cubicle adds to its Senior Leadership Team in wake of successful launch!
Peter Empey brings 30 years of operational and entrepreneurial excellence after leading several successful start-ups across multiple sectors. After advising the firm, Peter is compelled to come on board full time to help grow the operation. "I am excited to be joining the Empty Cubicle team full time. To be a part of the first data platform solution that provides resume verification, and bringing a broad value proposition to all stakeholders in the HR landscape is exhilarating."
Dave Baran has 25+ years of leadership in the ICT and Human Capital sectors. Dave's collective experience is a tremendous asset to our team, and brings his expertise in creating relationships that deliver high impact and bottom line results for our growing client and partner base in North America. "I am beyond thrilled to be joining the Empty Cubicle team. The need for hiring data verification has always been there. This is the missing piece that will decrease risk in the hiring process for all companies. The value and potential impact of this service resonates broadly with any HR professional or hiring manager. Empty Cubicle is an essential and supplemental solution to any candidate sourcing strategy being deployed today."
"I am pleased to welcome Dave and Peter to the Empty Cubicle team. Their experience and leadership will allow us to execute on many strategic initiatives and drive the company to capitalize on a North American market ripe for verified disruption."
The Evolution in Data Driven Hiring Decisions is here. Verify your resume content with Empty Cubicle!
Empty Cubicle is the world's first data platform providing Employers and Staffing Companies the ability to Verify their resume data within a single source. It is an essential add-on service to how you source your candidates today - whether it's online, through your career site, or employee referrals.
Empty Cubicle has a single goal: to save you time and money. With the proliferation of unverified employment data - and a saturation of applicants across a multitude of careers sites - we are creating the new field of Talent Intelligence. Using Talent Intelligence, Empty Cubicle will reduce the flow of unverified applications to your jobs and save overwhelmed hiring staff significant time, money, and mitigate the risk of making the wrong hire.
Empty Cubicle is created for employers and staffing firms – the work of obtaining the best talent is automated within the Empty Cubicle platform.
Start by Verifying your top candidates today. Visit and register with us at http://www.emptycubicle.com.
