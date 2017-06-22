With IPdiva Safe 3, Systancia provides Information System monitoring in real time

Contact

Systancia

***@systancia.com Systancia

End

-- Systancia, a recognized French cybersecurity software editor, is launching IPdiva Safe, a revised version of IPdiva Care, its privileged access management (PAM) solution. Enhanced with new advanced analytics and forecasting features, IPdiva Safe aims to remove cyber threats and prevent them from escalating. Passive until now, information system monitoring is now becoming active, with real-time notifications of incidents and security breaches.Today, privileged access to information systems has become the "" of many organizations. An increasing number of different users are interacting with the IS of enterprises, involving gigabytes of data to be stored for each one of them. However, if a problem occurs, finding the action that is responsible for it is often long and tedious. This results in problematic actions that are often found too late.data, servers, terminals and connected objects –(privileged employees, nomad employees, service providers, maintenance third parties, etc.) who remotely access the digital infrastructure. Thanks to afunctionality, several sessions can be followed in parallel, allowing the administrator to act more easily in case of doubt. This allows for complete visibility and reactivity, both of which are requirements to meet the increasingly stringent requirements to track and audit connections to sensitive servers.Viewing videos is good, but being able to search for a precise piece of information among several hundred hours of video is better!In this new version, IPdiva Safe 3 is now offeringbased on a smart search engine which allows users to search for logged texts, actions or events, and to get results in real time.This allows the administrator to identify in just a few seconds the problematic session, without having to view the entire video, thus saving precious time for the IT team.IPdiva Safe 3's dashboard works like aand makes it easy to manage the records of virtual sessions.In accordance with customizable settings, the administrator receivesrelated to user-generated events. Thanks to a high level of analysis and research capability, Systancia's search engine identifies what could be an incident in real time and retrieves it as an alert. Intrusion is no longer detected when the damage is detected, but as soon as a suspicious behavior is identified.This advanced notification system ensures optimal and real-time traceability and supervision of external accesses to the IS. Based on the information gathered, IPdiva Safe's smart engine(for example, the suspension of their current session). This is a unique market feature, which Systancia's R&D teams have developed for this new version.Thefunction, which allows all previously-registered videos to be viewed, also stands out from existing market solutions. On a single interface, the administrator can view one or more videos, for which they have synthetic and visual information through color coding: date, duration, video size and the number of events detected according to their level of alert. Thanks to an agent installed on the target server, searches reach unprecedented levels of detail, both on applications and on processes.Another new feature is the password safe. As a real, it allows for a centralized user authentication and identification management by storing all usernames and passwords in relation with the published resources. It is a native functionality that can be activated according to needs, and for which Systancia has capitalized on the expertise of its Avencis SSOX solution, which received the France Cybersecurity label.Founded in 1998, Systancia is a recognized French software editor in Information Systems virtualization and security, offering the next generation of application infrastructure, focused on user security: application virtualization solutions and VDI, external access security, Privileged Access Management (PAM), Single Sign-On (SSO) and Identity and Access Management (IAM). Banking on R&D as a growth engine, the Alsatian publisher relies on the technological value of its products and the proximity between its teams and its customers to meet the needs of its users. Agile and in constant search of innovations, Systancia often outstrips market leaders, bringing down the last barriers standing in front of it.In 2016, Systancia achieved a turnover of 5.7 million euros. It has 76 employees split between 3 branches: Sausheim, Paris and Rennes.