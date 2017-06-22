News By Tag
Veratics, Inc. Selected as Teammate for ACLC, LLC on VA SEGS Contract
Anthony Galluscio, President of Veratics, Inc. said, "Veratics' position as an ACLC Teammate is perfectly aligned with our strategic vision because this opportunity increases our ability to support our nation's veterans by providing leading-edge solutions for the VA and VHA."
About Veratics, Inc.
Veratics, Inc. is a VA-verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) focusing on Agile development and project management, with emphasis on cyber security and healthcare information technology. Veratics operates a Cyber Project Operations Center™ (CPOC™) with well-formed, highly-productive, and capable Agile Software Development teams, tools, and processes. The Veratics CPOC™ provides modern cyber-aware programming services and information assurance to design, build, and implement the latest application technologies to seamlessly exchange data and information securely across cyberspace. Veratics is a government-procurement-
Veratics, Inc.
***@veratics.com
