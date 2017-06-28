 
New Venture has enter into fastest growing B2B Realm

 
LAXMI NAGAR, India - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Importandexports is a startup online business directory facilitating business in more than 200 countries connecting Exporters & Importers as well as Buyers & Suppliers. The company is founded by the former CEO of eximdeals.com who has now invested in his new B2B portal. They confer its members to choose from the diverse storefront of multiple categories like Agriculture, Industrial Supplies, Electricals, Chemicals, Electronics, Apparels, Energy, Environment, & many more. They encourage SMEs which has the global market size of about 365-445 millions as per World Bank Group. They offer a unique platform to various trade dealers to foster international trade.

The global B2B market is soon to reach 6.7 Trillion dollar by 2020 and importandexports has entered this market as a great business listing directory to endow sound and credible trade elucidations. Their services include access to buyers, priority listing, products showcase, quote buying request, unlimited direct leads, company verification, home page top product, customize website and free advertising. Their efficient and experienced CEO have led the portal flaunt in the international market evoking dynamic business leads and allowing their members to hold the prospective clients.

What are you waiting for? Stand out in sphere with the essential visibility Indian start-up bring forth for its listed members. For more info visit @ http://www.importandexports.com

