June 2017
Prints On Glass Introduces End of Financial Year Sale

Glass prints make truly wonderful and unforgettable gifts. There are many leading suppliers of glass prints that serve Australians with high quality and eye-catching glass prints at affordable prices.
 
 
Glass Prints
SYDNEY, Australia - June 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Glass prints have always fascinated Australians. With a wide range of glass prints available from some of the topnotch suppliers in Sydney, people find themselves in an overwhelming situation. They need the right one to leave their partner stunned or surprise a special someone with an eye-catching and memorable glass print.

While there are many suppliers serving Sydney residents with spectacular glass prints, Prints On Glass is one such professional supplier that has given a new dimension to the way a high resolution image or photo is taken followed by the creation of a stunning glass print.


ATTENTION CUSTOMERS!!! IT'S THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR SALE!!!
Prints On Glass comes across as one of the reputable companies serving customers with high quality and reasonably priced glass prints. So they have come up with a great idea to attract customers by introducing a financial year sale.

Buy any of the following standard prints on glass and save big off their everyday prices. Free delivery across Australia! Can it get any better than this? Hurry! Offer available while stocks last. Submit the order by Friday June 30th.

PROMO CODE - JUNE17

Why choose Prints On Glass for glass prints?

- Glass prints are stunning and memorable which make awesome gifts.
- All their prints come equipped with covered mounts, fixings and installation instructions.

Customers can choose from Gloss Print & Metallic Print as per their discretion. Even though the standard photographic gloss print (by Prints On Glass) has an amazing finish, a customer can take a step further and get a print using their premium metallic finish.

The skilled experts will print the image onto a metallic pearl based media before it can be mounted to the glass. The result is somewhat brighter finish with more intense colour depth in the field.

SIZES AVAILABLE:

- 600 * 400 mm - $179.00
- 900 * 600 mm - $229.00
- 1200 * 800 mm - $329.00
- 1500 * 500 mm - $329.00

A customer can choose any of the sizes mentioned above for the amazing glass print.

While shipping is applicable for

- Sydney Metro,
- Bris/Melb/Adel Metro,
- Hobart and
- Perth

Customers need to arrange for their own Pick-Up from Sydney Office or Melbourne Office. Anyone living outside metro capitals need to contact Prints On Glass to expedite the delivery.

With offices in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, Prints On Glass has come a long way since its inception in 2007. They're a respectable and trusted company that has largely grown its business through word of mouth.

Visit https://printsonglass.com.au/end-financial-year-sale/ for more details.

Robert Angell
+612 9415 0355
info@printsonglass.com.au
