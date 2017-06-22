News By Tag
HCL Infosystems and Parablu partner to offer Cloud data protection & management solutions
Parablu has joined hands with HCL Infosystems to offer cloud data protection and management solutions to enterprises across India.
This partnership is in line with HCL Infosystems' focus on the Enterprise space and strengthening competencies in digital technologies such as Cloud, IOT and Analytics, to help its clients attain competitive advantage in today's dynamic business landscape.
Bimal Das, Joint President- Enterprise Distribution, HCL Infosystems Ltd. commented "We are excited to partner with Parablu to bring cutting edge technology based Cloud Security Solutions for providing more effective data protection & secure data backup to enterprises in India. This partnership is a natural fit for us in terms offering digital technologies to clients for strategic business advantage. The new age cloud data protection solutions for digital enterprise offered by Parablu will expand our portfolio of enterprise products and solutions."
Anand Prahlad, CEO, Parablu said, "Our mission of helping enterprises to move securely to the cloud will now be accelerated with this strategic partnership. We are excited that this partnership will enable enterprises to fully leverage their Microsoft Office 365 subscriptions while taking advantage of BluVault to make their data totally secure on the cloud."
According to industry reports, the cloud storage market size is estimated to grow from USD 23.76 Billion in 2016 to USD 74.94 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 25.8 % from 2016 to 2021. Factors such as high demand for hybrid cloud storage, growing need for enterprise mobility, and need for easy implementation of cloud storage solutions are fuelling the growth of the cloud storage market. On the other hand, the Cloud backup market size is expected to grow from USD 1.30 Billion in 2017 to USD 4.13 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 26.1%, driven by huge volume of data generation, lower costs and greater efficiency than on-premises backup, and growing adoption of SaaS.
