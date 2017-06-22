News By Tag
Travel Cool, Calm & Collected With Your Pet This Summer!
As summer vacation season swings into full gear, it's time to think ahead about your fur-friends when making travel plans.
1.) Leash your dog before opening the car door. Every year, hundreds of pets are lost or injured as they dart out of cars. When in a strange or busy environment, pets can be frightened and run off into traffic or places that are difficult to find. Always make sure they are restrained and wearing a collar and ID tag of some sort. Paw Technologies is a great option because not only will you receive a high quality pet ID tag; but thanks to their innovative alert service, Paw Technologies helps to reunite you with your pet quickly and efficiently.
As soon as your pet goes missing, Paw Technologies will create a PDF Flyer with your pet's description. They then circulate it to thousands of outlets, including local animal clinics, hospitals, rescues, veterinary offices and shelters within a 25 – 50 mile radius of your pet's last known location. This will give you great peace of mind during your travel adventures! https://pawtechnologies.com/
2.) Keep vehicle as clean as possible and smelling fresh. It's a joy to ride alongside Fido in the car, but how do you handle the shedding and odors? Before your embark on your journey, you may want to invest in a seat cover to help reduce the amount of hair, drool and mud that gets tracked in along the way. Ideally, keeping your pet constrained in a crate or carrier is highly recommended and safest way of travel. As for odors, to make the road trip more enjoyable for the family, a pet car freshener can do the trick!
One Fur All offers a variety of car fresheners that have been specially formulated to freshen pet-loving cars. Each freshener is made with an odor neutralizer and infused with their signature blend of essential oils. A few scents "pawfect" for summer include: Fresh Citrus or Sun Washed Cotton! For only $2.99, your family can say good-bye to that dog smell and instead embrace yummy summer scents during the adventure! https://www.onefurallpets.com/
3.) Keep nervous pets calm and at peace. Does your dog get anxious in the car? Do they pant and never settle down? Do they vomit at even the thought of a car ride? Unfortunately, not every pet enjoys life in the fast lane. For some, a car ride can become a trip of anxiety or over excitement. There are many things you can do to calm your pet while traveling. Providing them with a favorite toy, or an article of clothing with your scent may help to relax them and make their car experience more enjoyable.
Treatibles specialize in making hemp wellness chews for animals and may be the best solution for nervous pets. Believe it or not, hemp has become a popular medicinal herb for animals. Treatibles helps provide support for pets with a broad spectrum of conditions and helps to facilitate calm and balance. Containing wholesome ingredients like organic coconut oil, pumpkin, and turmeric, Treatibles are free from gluten and preservatives and make a delicious chew your pet will love. This company goes above and beyond to ensure their products are of the highest quality and safe. They lab test at every stage, from the raw materials to the finished product. Share a Treatibles with your pet and help to make him a calm and cool travel companion! https://
4.) Breeze through the airport. There's no denying that big crowds at a hectic airport can be stressful. Add a pet into the mix and this can be even more of a challenge! Since your pet will need to be checked in with a counter agent, arrive to the airport a bit earlier to make sure the process goes smooth. Navigating through the airport with a small pet can be difficult, so finding a functional carrier is essential. Treat yourself to a Pet-Trek in order to ensure a smooth and stylish trip!
This new wheeled carrier is ideal for the pet parent who is always on the go, loves to travel with their dog or cat and enjoys living a 'green' but fashionable lifestyle. Pet-Trek is made from 100% printed fabric made from recycled plastic bottles. The four spinner wheels move easily in every direction and the carrier's mesh sides are great for pet viewing and comfort. What makes the Pet-Trek so unique is the pet carrier slides down the Pet-Trek's handles. Once you have arrived at your destination simple raise the carrier off the handles and fold up the Pet-Trek. Whizzing your pet around in a Pet-Trek at the airport will be a breeze this summer! https://www.apetwithpaws.com/
5.) Beat the heat wherever you go! Most dogs love to walk, run and play in the sun – especially on vacation - but it's important for pet parents to remember that heat and your dog can be a dangerous combination. Overheating can put our beloved canine at risk for heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which can be potentially fatal. Always have access to a shady space for your pet to rest and provide lots of fresh water.
BH Pet Gear recently launched the AKC Pet Cooling Mat; the perfect place for Fido to rest in order to stay cool during the dog days of summer. It's great for both indoor and outdoor use. It's is water resistant and dirt repellent too! This innovative and super cool mat comes in three sizes. https://www.bhpetgear.com.
